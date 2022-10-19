Tuesday’s Houston high school volleyball results

District 24-6A
Clear Springs def. Clear Creek, 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14.
Brazoswood def. Clear Falls, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-23.

District 23-6A
Dawson def. Shadow Creek, 25-21, 25-11, 25-13.
Alvin def. Elsik, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16.
Dobie def. Sam Rayburn, 25-16, 25-17, 25-10.

District 22-6A
Deer Park def. Channelview, 25-11, 25-7, 25-8.
Pasadena Memorial def. Pasadena, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-7.

District 21-6A
Atascocita def. CE King, 25-19, 25-23, 25-10.
Kingwood def. Beaumont West Brook, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12.

District 20-6A
George Ranch def. Dulles, 25-15, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19.

District 19-6A
Cinco Ranch def. Katy, 25-22, 25-14, 25-19.
Seven Lakes def. Paetow, 25-13, 25-10, 25-8.

District 18-6A
Heights def. Westbury, 25-5, 25-9, 25-3.

District 17-6A
Jersey Village def. Memorial, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18.
Stratford def. Cypress Ridge, 25-17, 25-11, 25-12.
Cy-Fair def. Spring Woods, 25-10, 25-9, 25-15.
Cypress Creek def. Northbrook, 25-6, 25-11, 25-11.

District 16-6A
Cypress Springs def. Cypress Falls, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18.
Cypress Ranch def. Cypress Lakes, 25-11, 25-10, 25-6.
Bridgeland def. Cypress Woods, 25-10, 25-13, 25-8.

District 15-6A
Tomball def. Klein Forest, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14.
Klein def. Tomball Memorial, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23, 27-25.
Klein Collins def. Klein Cain, 25-17, 25-15, 25-9.
Klein Oak def. Waller, 30-32, 25-22, 25-14, 25-18.

District 14-6A
Nimitz def. Aldine, 25-13, 25-14, 25-14.
Spring def. Dean, 25-7, 25-14, 25-11.
MacArthur def. Westfield, 25-19, 14-25, 25-8, 21-25, 18-16.

District 13-6A
Grand Oaks def. Conroe, 25-8, 25-16, 25-21.
College Park def. Oak Ridge, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17.
The Woodlands def. Caney Creek, 25-8, 25-2, 25-9.

District 21-5A
Lake Creek def. Magnolia, 19-25, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24, 15-11.
Brenham def. Montgomery, 25-16, 25-16, 25-16.
College Station def. Magnolia West, 30-28, 24-26, 25-10, 25-18.

District 19-5A
Galena Park def. Houston Austin, 25-7, 25-5, 25-7.
Carnegie Vanguard def. Houston Sterling, 25-6, 25-9, 25-0.

District 18-5A
Friendswood def. Texas City, 25-7, 25-8, 25-18.
Manvel def. Angleton, 25-14, 25-7, 25-9.

District 17-5A
Goose Creek Memorial def. Crosby, 25-22, 25-16, 25-20.
Barbers Hill def. Baytown Sterling, 25-12, 25-23, 25-15.
Netherlands def. Baytown Lee, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13.

District 26-4A
Columbia def. Brazosport, 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20.
Bay City def. Iowa Colony, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-8.

District 24-3A
Brazos def. Hempstead, 25-8, 25-16, 25-16.
Danbury def. Van Vleck, 25-7, 25-8, 25-19.

District 20-4A
Huffman-Hargrave def. Splendora, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15.
Liberty def. Hamshire-Fannett, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19.

Private schools
St. John’s def. Awty International, 25-14, 25-7, 25-16.
Fort Bend Christian def. St. John XXIII, 24-26, 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 15-12.
Concordia Lutheran def. Incarnate Word, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14.

