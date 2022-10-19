Tuesday’s Houston high school volleyball results Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram District 24-6AClear Springs def. Clear Creek, 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14.Brazoswood def. Clear Falls, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-23. District 23-6ADawson def. Shadow Creek, 25-21, 25-11, 25-13.Alvin def. Elsik, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16.Dobie def. Sam Rayburn, 25-16, 25-17, 25-10. District 22-6ADeer Park def. Channelview, 25-11, 25-7, 25-8.Pasadena Memorial def. Pasadena, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-7. District 21-6AAtascocita def. CE King, 25-19, 25-23, 25-10.Kingwood def. Beaumont West Brook, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12. District 20-6AGeorge Ranch def. Dulles, 25-15, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19. District 19-6ACinco Ranch def. Katy, 25-22, 25-14, 25-19.Seven Lakes def. Paetow, 25-13, 25-10, 25-8. District 18-6AHeights def. Westbury, 25-5, 25-9, 25-3. District 17-6AJersey Village def. Memorial, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18.Stratford def. Cypress Ridge, 25-17, 25-11, 25-12.Cy-Fair def. Spring Woods, 25-10, 25-9, 25-15.Cypress Creek def. Northbrook, 25-6, 25-11, 25-11. District 16-6ACypress Springs def. Cypress Falls, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18.Cypress Ranch def. Cypress Lakes, 25-11, 25-10, 25-6.Bridgeland def. Cypress Woods, 25-10, 25-13, 25-8. District 15-6ATomball def. Klein Forest, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14.Klein def. Tomball Memorial, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23, 27-25.Klein Collins def. Klein Cain, 25-17, 25-15, 25-9.Klein Oak def. Waller, 30-32, 25-22, 25-14, 25-18. District 14-6ANimitz def. Aldine, 25-13, 25-14, 25-14.Spring def. Dean, 25-7, 25-14, 25-11.MacArthur def. Westfield, 25-19, 14-25, 25-8, 21-25, 18-16. District 13-6AGrand Oaks def. Conroe, 25-8, 25-16, 25-21.College Park def. Oak Ridge, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17.The Woodlands def. Caney Creek, 25-8, 25-2, 25-9. District 21-5ALake Creek def. Magnolia, 19-25, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24, 15-11.Brenham def. Montgomery, 25-16, 25-16, 25-16.College Station def. Magnolia West, 30-28, 24-26, 25-10, 25-18. District 19-5AGalena Park def. Houston Austin, 25-7, 25-5, 25-7.Carnegie Vanguard def. Houston Sterling, 25-6, 25-9, 25-0. District 18-5AFriendswood def. Texas City, 25-7, 25-8, 25-18.Manvel def. Angleton, 25-14, 25-7, 25-9. District 17-5AGoose Creek Memorial def. Crosby, 25-22, 25-16, 25-20.Barbers Hill def. Baytown Sterling, 25-12, 25-23, 25-15.Netherlands def. Baytown Lee, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13. District 26-4AColumbia def. Brazosport, 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20.Bay City def. Iowa Colony, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-8. District 24-3ABrazos def. Hempstead, 25-8, 25-16, 25-16.Danbury def. Van Vleck, 25-7, 25-8, 25-19. District 20-4AHuffman-Hargrave def. Splendora, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15.Liberty def. Hamshire-Fannett, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19. Private schoolsSt. John’s def. Awty International, 25-14, 25-7, 25-16.Fort Bend Christian def. St. John XXIII, 24-26, 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 15-12.Concordia Lutheran def. Incarnate Word, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14. More High School Sports News Related Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram