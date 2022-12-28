Tuesday’s high school roundup: Nate Hebert lifts GNG boys’ basketball to win over Greely

Nate Hebert drained four 3-pointers during a 21-4 third-quarter run and Gray-New Gloucester (3-2) broke open a close game and beat Greely 57-36 on Tuesday in Cumberland.

The Rangers (1-3) were only down by two points, 25-23, at the half, but committed nine turnovers in the third and the Patriots (3-2) broke the game open.

Hebert finished with a game-high 25 points, including five 3-pointers. Noah Hebert added 13 points for Gray-New Gloucester.

Ethan Michaud scored 12 points and Hayden MacArthur had 10.

CHEVERUS 53, EDWARD LITTLE 49: Leo McNabb had 17 points and the Stags (4-2) beat the Red Eddies (2-4) in Portland.

Silvano Ismail added 16 points and Gio St. Onge had 12 for Cheverus.

Eli St. Laurent had 29 points on 12-for-17 shooting for Edward Little.

BIDDEFORD 66, MORSE 47: Travis Egerton made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points as the Tigers (2-4) beat the Shipbuilders (1-2) in Biddeford.

Drew Smyth added 12 points for Biddeford. Julius Silva chipped in 11 and Jake Samoilov had 10.

Andrew Card scored 15 points for Morse. Trace McFarland added 10.

WINSLOW 77, OCEANSIDE 75: Jason Reynolds had 39 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and five assists as the Black Raiders (3-1) beat the Mariners (5-1) in Winslow.

Andrew Poulin added 17 points for Winslow, while Lucas Boucher had nine points and six assists.

Carter Galley had 28 points, Cohen Galley 19 and Alex Collins 10 for Oceanside.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 66, MCI 37: Gabe Hagar scored 26 points as the Eagles (4-1) beat the Huskies (0-3) in Newcastle.

Lucas Houghton added 17 points for Lincoln Academy.

Drew Shorey led MCI with 12 points and Owen Moore had nine.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

GREELY 58, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 48: Sophia Ippolito scored 19 points to lead the Rangers (2-2) over the Patriots (3-1) in Cumberland.

Grier Wright scored 17 points for Greely and Asja Kelman added 10.

Amber Fortin led Gray-New Gloucester with 14 points and Isabelle Morelli added 11.

MARSHWOOD 53, WESTBROOK 42: Shelby Anderson had 20 points, while Danielle Aceto had seven points and 14 rebounds as the Hawks (3-2) beat the Blue Blazes (3-3) in South Berwick.

Natalie LaBrie had 10 points for Westbrook.

