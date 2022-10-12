Tuesday’s high school roundup: Kennebunk boys’ soccer beats Gorham, 1-0

Cooper Thompson scored with 13 minutes left and Kennebunk handed Gorham its second loss of the season with a 1-0 boys’ soccer win on Tuesday in Kennebunk.

Matt Durcan had an assist on Thompson’s goal for Kennebunk (5-5-2). Dylan Jones made four saves to earn the shutout.

Nicholas Phinney stopped six shots for Gorham (10-2-1).

MT. ARARAT 4, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 1: Caleb Murphy scored twice in the first half as the Eagles (9-1-2) beat the Broncos (4-6-1) in Topsham.

Ethan Berry scored on a penalty kick and Ewan Alexander also scored for Mt. Macaws.

MARSHWOOD 5, BIDDEFORD 0: Michael Burbank scored on a free kick and Declan Fitzgerald on a penalty kick as the Hawks (10-2) blanked the Tigers (2-11) in South Berwick.

James Melino and Milo Closson added goals for Marshwood, which also scored on an own goal.

Andrew Perry stopped five shots to earn the shutout.

SACOPEE VALLEY 2, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 0: Jonah Naratil scored a goal in each half and Ryan Leighton made eight saves as the Hawks (3-9) downed the Panthers (6-6) in Yarmouth.

Naratil scored three minutes into the game and added a 30-yard strike with 10 minutes remaining.

Tanner Anctil had two saves for NYA.

LEAVITT 3, MORSE 2: The Hornets (3-9) scored three goals in the second half to rally past the Shipbuilders (3-8-1) in Turner.

Jay Bussey and Exaucee Namwira scored for Morse. Logan Berube scored twice, while Brayden Greenlaw had a goal and an assist for Leavitt.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 7, POLAND 0: Matteo Sbuell, Matteo La Porta and Florian Koeppel each had two goals and the Raiders (7-5) beat the Knights (3-10) in Fryeburg.

Jacob Adams also scored for Fryeburg Academy.

Sam Paladino had 20 saves for Poland.

ERSKINE 3, LINCOLN ACADEMY 2: Cooper Grondin scored the winning goal 1:18 into overtime as Erskine (5-3-3) handed Lincoln (9-1-2) its first loss of the season in South China.

Holden McKenney scored from Jaxson Roderick to give Erskine a 1-0 lead. Casey Duncan and Pablo Jimenez Duran scored before the half as Lincoln took a 2-1 lead. McKenney tied it midway through the second half.

FREEPORT 2, GREELY 1: Cam Tourigny and Garrett Richeson scored in a span of 47 seconds Midway thought the second half and the Falcons (5-3-4) beat the Rangers (6-5-1) in Freeport.

The Rangers took an early lead on a Breakaway from Owen Piesik.

Landon Dominski stopped six shots for Greely, while Adam Clough made six saves for the Falcons.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

YARMOUTH 1, YORK 0: Ava Feeley scored on a penalty kick five minutes into the second half and the Clippers (9-3) beat the Wildcats (5-4-3) in Yarmouth.

GORHAM 8, KENNEBUNK 0: Katie Gooch, Faith Connolly and Piper Forgues each scored twice as Gorham (13-0) beat Kennebunk (2-9-1) in Gorham.

Ashley Connolly and Erin Lauren also scored for Gorham.

Katherine Orendorf made eight saves for Kennebunk, while Katie Martin stopped six shots.

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, MASSABESIC 0: Jessica Dow scored all three goals, two on feeds from Sierra Rich, to power the Golden Trojans (8-3-1) past the Mustangs (1-10) in Waterboro.

Charlotte Belanger set up Dow’s third goal with a corner kick.

Jasmine Page recorded 17 saves for Massabesic.

DEERING 9, WESTBROOK 0: Elsa Freeman had four goals, two in each half, to fuel the Rams (4-8-1) in their win over the Blue Blazes (0-12) at Memorial Field in Portland.

Shay Rosenthal added three goals, the last on a feed from Lone Deering senior May Carroll. Anika Gin added a goal and an assist, while Grace Marino also scored.

CAPE ELIZABETH 7, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: CC Duryee had two goals and an assist as the Capers (12-0) beat the Patriots (3-7-2) in Cape Elizabeth.

Piper Duryee had a goal and an assist for Cape Elizabeth, while Caroline Concannan, Julie Moore, Evelyn Agrodnia and Haley Gorman all scored.

SOUTH PORTLAND 2, NOBLE 1: Talia Bradbury and Olivia Bean scored for the Red Riots (3-10) against the Knights (4-8) in South Portland.

Laura Jordan converted a penalty kick for Noble.

FIELD HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 7, NOBLE 1: Lucy Johnson scored four goals and set up another to lead the Stags (12-0) over the Knights (8-4) in Portland.

Taylor Tory added two goals, Olivia McCartney finished with a goal and an assist, and Taylor Krieger and Joey Pompeo had assists for Cheverus.

Ashley Merchant scored for Noble.

SCARBOROUGH 4, WINDHAM 3: Maggie Pendergast scored the winning goal with an assist from Ayden Harris with 11 minutes remaining and the Red Storm (11-2) held on for the win over the Eagles (8-5) in Scarborough.

Stella Grondin had a goal and two assists, Daisy Stone added a goal and an assist and Emma Lally also scored for Scarborough. Jamila Mohammed made seven saves for the win.

Hannah Heanssler had two goals, Zoe Dries also scored and Emma Theriault made eight saves for Windham.

BIDDEFORD 6, SANFORD 0: Cece Keller and Ayla Lagasse each had two goals and an assist as the Tigers (11-2) downed the Spartans (5-6-1) in Biddeford.

Hannah Loranger added a pair of goals, while Khianna Jackson had a pair of assists.

Megan Sheppard stopped 13 shots for Sanford.

GORHAM 5, MASSABESIC 0: Brooke Farquhar and Annie Cunningham had two goals apiece for the Rams (7-4-1) and Madison Tibbals stopped three shots as Gorham shut out the Mustangs (5-8) at Gorham.

Annabelle Collier chipped in with a goal and assist for Gorham, Hannah Bickford doled out two assists, while Ellie Szostalo and Sophie Kaczmarek each added an assist.

Lydia Suhy stopped nine shots for Massabesic.

