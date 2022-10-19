Tuesday’s high school roundup: Culley’s goal in overtime lifts Waynflete boys’ soccer past Yarmouth

Waynflete’s Roanm Hopkins and Yarmouth’s Truman Peters, left, battle for possession during their game Tuesday in Portland. Myles Culley scored in overtime and Waynflete won, 3-2. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer

Senior Myles Culley scored 1:56 into overtime to give the Waynflete boys’ soccer team a 3-2 win against Yarmouth on Tuesday in Portland.

Culley was held scoreless in regulation time for the first time this season. In overtime, he produced enough space on a dribble move from right-to-left to uncork a 30-yard shot with his powerful left foot for the winner.

It was Culley’s 35th goal of the season and clinched the top seed in Class C South for Waynflete (12-1-1), the three-time defending state champions.

“What a way to finish the season. It doesn’t get better than that. That was one of my best moments on the soccer field,” Culley said.

Two-time Defending Class B Champion Yarmouth fell to 10-2-2 and will finish third in B South, said Coach Mike Hagerty.

Waynflete held a 2-1 lead at Halftime on goals by Liam Anderson (Jacob Woodman assist) on a play set up by a direct kick from Culley, and Nils Burton-Johanson (Dudley Holdridge assist).

Yarmouth tied the game twice, on goals by Zach Kelly in the first half and then Adam McLaughlin with 3:50 remaining in regulation. Yarmouth keeper Ian O’Connor kept the game at 2-1 early in the second half with a diving save on Culley’s best chance in regulation.

O’Connor had little chance on Culley’s game-winner.

“No one had shut him out for 80 minutes yet. We just didn’t game-plan for 90,” Hagerty said.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 3, LAKE REGION 2: Jacob Adams scored a goal in each half, both assisted by Matteo La Porta, as the Raiders (9-5) beat the Lakers (3-11) in Fryeburg.

Rafael Ajimura added a goal for Fryeburg Academy.

Jacob Chadbourne scored for the Lakers, while Colin Coyne stopped five shots.

PORTLAND 5, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Martin Kalala netted a pair of goals as the Bulldogs (9-5) topped the Trojans (6-7-1) at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Brady Toher scored a first-half goal for Portland. Ollie Hettenbach added a goal and an assist and Francisco Samuel had one goal.

Tresor Olela scored for Thornton Academy and Rory Beaudoin made two saves.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

SANFORD 0, KENNEBUNK 0: Sophie Olivo recorded eight saves for the Spartans (7-5-2) and Isabella Crowe stopped 10 shots for the Rams (3-9-2) as the teams played to a scoreless draw in Kennebunk.

