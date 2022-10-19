Tuesday’s high school roundup: Culley’s goal in overtime lifts Waynflete boys’ soccer past Yarmouth

Senior Myles Culley scored 1:56 into overtime to give the Waynflete boys’ soccer team a 3-2 win against Yarmouth on Tuesday in Portland.

Culley was held scoreless in regulation time for the first time this season. In overtime, he produced enough space on a dribble move from right-to-left to uncork a 30-yard shot with his powerful left foot for the winner.

It was Culley’s 35th goal of the season and clinched the top seed in Class C South for Waynflete (12-1-1), the three-time defending state champions.

“What a way to finish the season. It doesn’t get better than that. That was one of my best moments on the soccer field,” Culley said.

Two-time Defending Class B Champion Yarmouth fell to 10-2-2 and will finish third in B South, said Coach Mike Hagerty.

Waynflete held a 2-1 lead at Halftime on goals by Liam Anderson (Jacob Woodman assist) on a play set up by a direct kick from Culley, and Nils Burton-Johanson (Dudley Holdridge assist).

Yarmouth tied the game twice, on goals by Zach Kelly in the first half and then Adam McLaughlin with 3:50 remaining in regulation. Yarmouth keeper Ian O’Connor kept the game at 2-1 early in the second half with a diving save on Culley’s best chance in regulation.

O’Connor had little chance on Culley’s game-winner.

“No one had shut him out for 80 minutes yet. We just didn’t game-plan for 90,” Hagerty said.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 3, LAKE REGION 2: Jacob Adams scored a goal in each half, both assisted by Matteo La Porta, as the Raiders (9-5) beat the Lakers (3-11) in Fryeburg.

Rafael Ajimura added a goal for Fryeburg Academy.

Jacob Chadbourne scored for the Lakers, while Colin Coyne stopped five shots.

PORTLAND 5, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Martin Kalala netted a pair of goals as the Bulldogs (9-5) topped the Trojans (6-7-1) at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Brady Toher scored a first-half goal for Portland. Ollie Hettenbach added a goal and an assist and Francisco Samuel had one goal.

Tresor Olela scored for Thornton Academy and Rory Beaudoin made two saves.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

SANFORD 0, KENNEBUNK 0: Sophie Olivo recorded eight saves for the Spartans (7-5-2) and Isabella Crowe stopped 10 shots for the Rams (3-9-2) as the teams played to a scoreless draw in Kennebunk.

