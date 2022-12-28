Tuesday’s (Dec. 27) boys basketball highlights: Kennedy rallies past Crosby

Trailing by nine points with 4:59 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Kennedy High boys basketball team stepped up its trap defense and high-scoring offense to end the game on a 23-3 run to stun Crosby, 72-61, in a Naugatuck Valley League Clash Tuesday at the Crosby Palace in Waterbury.

Hikim Trueheart and Isiah Tucker each scored eight points in the final quarter of the comeback win for the Eagles (3-1).

Trueheart scored a team-high 19 points, Tucker finished with 16 and Lennox Serrano added 15.

Khalif Willard led all scorers with 23 points and Vaughn Grubb added 18 points for the Bulldogs (1-2).

WCA 75, Wolcott 66: Despite 38 points, seven rebounds and four rebounds from Terrance Stevens, the Spartans overcame a first-half deficit to edge the Eagles.

Jason Canady had 30 points, six rebounds and four assists for WCA and Sonny Pierce added 26 points.

Jayvon Morais had seven assists and Karol Tawiah had seven rebounds for Wolcott.

Wilby 63, Watertown 38: Khani Glenn had 17 points for the Wildcats.

Tobias Koval led Watertown with 11.

Seymour 59, Woodland 51: Mike Rossetti led Seymour in scoring with 19 points. Daniel Hartnett had 16 points for the Hawks.

Ansonia 62, Torrington 55: Javarr Bryant totaled 20 points and five assists for the Chargers.

Jhani Barge added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Ansonia (2-1).

Thad Kimberly led the Raiders with 15 points.

Litchfield 38, Thomaston 29: AJ Quesnel had 11 points for the host Cowboys won in the Cowboy Classic.

Litchfield will play Brookfield Tonight at 6:30 in the final.

Maddox Lahey scored 11 points to lead the Bears.

HMTCA 49, Terryville 45: Ryan O’Donnell led the Kangaroos with 14 points.

Gilbert 74, Housatonic 33: Adam Biraga had 20 points and 20 rebounds for the Yellowjackets. Jesse Bonhotel had 11 points for the Mountaineers.

Shepaug 65, Coginchaug 64 (OT): Liam Pacific had 26 points for the Spartans. Preston Mennone led Coginchaug with 24 points.

Wolcott Tech 55, O’Brien Tech 43: David Sidoti led the Wildcats with 14 points. Mekhi McNeil had 26 points for the Condors.

Staples 61, Pomperaug 38: Arik Dagan led the Panthers with 13 points.