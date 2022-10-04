Tuesday’s college roundup: UNE Women’s soccer rolls to win

Five players scored and Grace Wargo had two assists as the University of New England Women’s soccer team cruised to a 5-0 win over Thomas College on Tuesday in Biddeford.

Kylie Curtin had a goal and an assist, while Tori Keyes, Bella Reil, Brooke Pierotti and Sydney Balotin also scored for UNE (7-3-1).

Isabelle Lang had 20 saves for Thomas (3-5-2).

FIELD HOCKEY

BATES 3, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Paige Cote had a goal and two assists as the Bobcats (6-4) beat the Nor’easters (5-6) in Lewiston.

Anna Cote and Ella Blum also scored for Bates, which scored twice in the second quarter.

Dawn DeWeese-Moss and Lindsay Pych split time and combined for 11 saves for UNE.

MEN’S SOCCER

BATES 1, UM-FARMINGTON 0: Ciaran Bardong knocked home a pass from Alec Szwarcewicz 1:45 into the game and the Bobcats (4-4) made it stand as they beat the Beavers (4-2-1) in Farmington.

Jonah Sautter stopped four shots for UMaine-Farmington.

FOOTBALL

WEST VIRGINIA: Running back CJ Donaldson is in concussion protocol and will miss next week’s home game with Baylor after he was injured in a loss to Texas, Coach Neal Brown said.

Donaldson remained on the ground after he was tackled on a short gain in the third quarter of Saturday’s 38-20 loss to the Longhorns. His helmet and shoulder pads were removed and he was carted off the field on a stretcher. After the game he was cleared to travel home with the team.

Donaldson, a 240-pound freshman, leads the Mountaineers with 389 rushing yards and six touchdowns, with an average of 6.9 yards per carry.

LOUISVILLE: Coach Scott Satterfield says quarterback Malik Cunningham’s status is being evaluated daily for concussion-like symptoms after he was injured Saturday’s loss at Boston College.

The fifth-year senior ran for three touchdowns and threw for another before finishing the game, a 34-33 defeat, on the sideline. He was removed for one play in the third quarter after taking a hit to the head from BC defensive back Jaylen Blackwell, who was penalized for targeting. Cunningham played two more series before being replaced by Brock Domann.