Tuesday’s basketball frozen out; reschedules trickling in

Mike Lee / Brownwood Bulletin

Tuesday’s high school basketball schedule in Brown County was postponed across the board as temperatures in the 20s Monday closed most schools. With Moisture expected to join the freezing temperatures Tuesday, travel Warnings forced postponements in basketball.

The Brownwood girls and boys rescheduled their District 6-4A basketball games at Graham for Wednesday, but Lions head Coach Will Parker texted that it was “highly doubtful we’ll play then.”

The Brownwood and Graham boys were locked in a tie for second place in the district with 2-2 records. The Glen Rose boys lead District 6-4A at 4-0.

The Lady Lions secured the No. 3 playoff berth with last Friday’s 39-29 win over Mineral Wells. The Brownwood girls are 3-3 in the district, and a win over Graham (0-5) would give the Lady Lions a chance to possibly tie state-ranked Stephenville (5-1) for second place. For that to happen, Stephenville would have to lose to both Brownwood on Friday and No. 1-ranked Glen Rose on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Glen Rose is 31-1 overall and 5-0 in district.

Early had moved up its District 8-3A girls’ and boys’ doubleheader to Monday, hoping to beat the inclement weather. But that didn’t work, and as of Monday night, a reschedule on the Millsap-Early games hadn’t been set.

Boys’ Coach Eric Davis said Early is waiting to see when District 8-3A chooses to reschedule Tuesday’s games. The Early boys are tied with Comanche for third place in the district, each with a 5-4 record. Early won their first head-to-head meeting.

The Longhorns are anxious to get back on the court after having just lost back-to-back games to Brock and Peaster. The two state-ranked powers have handed the Early boys their only district losses this season.

“We’re definitely ready to get back on the court and get going,” Davis said. “The makeup game with Millsap will probably be Thursday or Saturday.

“It’s tough starting district with Brock and Peaster back to back. After playing them, you have to with five straight games, and that’s hard to do in any district.”

In District 8-2A, the Tuesday Bangs at Coleman doubleheader was postponed, but had not been rescheduled as of Monday night.

The Coleman boys (5-0) are leading the district while the Coleman girls (5-2) are tied with Roscoe for second place. The Bangs girls (2-5) are tied with Winters for fourth place and the final playoff spot after splitting their two district games.

The May girls and boys rescheduled their Tuesday games at Moran for Thursday. May will host Cross Plains on Friday and then play at Eula on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

For the May girls, the reschedule means three games in six days, including the final two against two state-ranked teams — Cross Plains and Eula — that beat the Lady Tigers in the first half of the District 13-1A schedule.

“I’d rather not play on back-to-back nights, with Cross Plains being the second of those games,” May girls Coach Brad McGann said. “I know we play back-to-back days in tournaments, but the girls have gotten into the routine of playing district games on Tuesdays and Fridays. When you interrupt that routine, it’s sometimes hard to focus.

“Playing Tuesdays and Fridays gives the players time to unwind and time to prepare for the next game.”

In District 17-1A, Brookesmith and Richland Springs rescheduled their game for Thursday in Brookesmith.

In District 18-1A, girls’ Coach Craig Williams said Zephyr’s games at Gustine had been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9. Blanket’s games at Mullin, also in District 18-1A, have been reset for Thursday.