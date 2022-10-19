Tuesday volleyball: Worthington beats RRC 3-2; SW Christian Tops A/E – The Globe

Tuesday night high school volleyball roundup:

Worthington 3, RRC 2

LAMBERTON — Red Rock Central extended the Worthington Trojans volleyball team to five sets Tuesday night, but the Trojans prevailed in the end by winning games four and five.

Scores were 20-25, 25-12, 22-25, 25-21, 15-8.

Ellie Weg was 18-for-18 serving for Worthington with three aces. She also had nine blocks, 17 digs and 20 kills. Tarren Spartz had 23 kills and 12 digs. Ally Iverson was 18-for-18 serving with one ace, and Jayden Spartz was 17-of-19 at the line with one ace. Addison Gerber had 42 set assists. Madison Beckmann had six blocks and Regan Schaefer had 11 digs while putting 15 of 16 serves in play for two aces.

For RRC, Jada Rademaker and Abby Evans had nine kills apiece.

SW Christian 3, Adrian/Ellsworth 1

ADRIAN — Southwest Christian beat Adrian/Ellsworth in four, 25-19, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22.

Madyson Fey and Makenna Moss came up with 18 and 11 kills, respectively for Southwest Christian. Ana Veldkamp had 38 set assists. Myah Vander Maten had 33 digs and Makenna Brands had 19 digs.

Sadie Krahlings was 17-for-17 serving for the Dragons with three aces. She also had eight kills. Karly Kruse had 19 set assists and Hali Bullerman had 30 digs.