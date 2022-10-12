Tuesday volleyball roundup: JCC sweeps Worthington in three – The Globe

Tuesday high school sports volleyball roundup:

JCC 3, Worthington 0

JACKSON — Two strong hitting volleyball teams from the Big South Conference met in Jackson Tuesday night, and the home-team Huskies got the better of it in three sets, 25-16, 25-21, 25-22.

Emma Haren had 18 kills and six digs for JCC and also was 10-for-10 serving with four aces. Maci Farmer had 33 set assists and six digs, and was 17i-for-17 serving with two aces. Peyton Hanson had seven kills and two blocks.

For Worthington, Addison Gerber had 18 set assists and was 12-for-14 from the service line with a pair of aces. Tarren Spartz was 12-for-13 serving with three aces, with 10 kills and 12 digs. Ellie Weg had four blocks and 11 kills. Jayden Spartz had three blocks.

JCC head Coach Deidre Wierson said her Huskies kept control of the match through aggressive serving.

SW Christian 3, MLA 1

MOUNTAIN LAKE — Southwest Christian outplayed Mountain Lake Area in four, winning 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-15.

Jocelyn Barron had seven kills and three blocks for the Eagles. Makenna Moss had 10 kills. And Makenna Brands had 25 digs.

Adrian/Ellsworth 3, RRC 0

ADRIAN — Hali Bullerman helped Adrian/Ellsworth to a sweep over Red Rock Central by recording 16 digs and putting 11 of 11 serves in play with one ace.

Scores were 25-17, 25-19 and 25-13.

Sadie Krahlings had 10 kills and three blocks and was 8-for-8 serving for A/E. Katie Buntjer was 10-for-10 serving with four aces and three blocks. Ana Wolf had 16 set assists and Karly Kruse had 10.

W-WG 3, MCC 0

SLAYTON — Westbrook-Walnut Grove defeated Murray County Central 25-22, 25-11, 25-22.

Addison Jenniges was 28-for-29 serving with five aces. She also had 27 set assists.

Carlie Ross added 15 kills and Isabella Rentschler had 17 digs for W-WG.

For MCC, Kate Slettum had 10 kills and Jaelen Barstad had 22 digs.