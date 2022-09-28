Tuesday NKY sports round-up: Cooper girls golf wins state first round

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association added another round to the state golf tournament to allow more teams and players to advance past the regional tournaments hoping to promote growth of the sport.

That new format saw an addition of a state first round at three different sites. The top two teams from each region plus the top 10 individuals are those non-qualifying teams advanced to the state first round.

Then the top three teams from those three sites plus 15 individuals not on those teams made it to the state tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club.

The teams from Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties in Region 7 and 8 knew they would face challenges from teams from Louisville at site 2 in this round at the Heritage Hill Golf Course in Shepherdsville.

But the Cooper girls came through to win the round shooting 324 beating Sacred Heart at 330 and Owen County at 334.

“We actually shot better as the day went along,” he said Joe Deters, Cooper head coach. “We were actually neck-and-neck with Sacred Heart and Owen County. We pulled away on the back nine (holes). That is the hardest part of the course. The girls decided, ‘Okay. We’re going to do this. They were hitting on all cylinders.”

Cooper sophomore Reagan Ramage fires away in the State First Round Tournament. Ramage finished third overall shooting 73.

Cooper sophomore Reagan Ramage shot one-over 73 on the par-72 course to take third overall. Bullitt East’s Macie Brown shot one-under 71 to take medalist honors and Shelby County’s Isabella Wiley shot an even 72.

“Our team did great,” Ramage said. “We all played as well as we could on this course. I honestly don’t think I could have played any better than I did.”

Junior Kendall Brissey followed with a 79 for Cooper. Junior Eva Maley and senior Skylar Anderson followed up with 81 and 91 respectively. Junior Ava Finke shot 94 for the other Cooper score.

A number of individuals qualified for the final round of the state tournament. They are Anika Okuda (tied for 11th overall with an 81) from Ryle, Notre Dame’s Natalie Lovell (T-14th, 83) and Didi Jiradamkerng (T-18th, 84) and Emma Laker (T-14th, 83) from Bishop Brossart.

The state tournament takes place Oct. 7 and 8 at the Bowling Green Country Club. The practice round takes place Thursday, Oct. 6.

Volleyball

Notre Dame 3, Cooper 0

The Pandas (17-3) won in three, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 in a big 9th Region battle against the Jaguars (16-6).

Notre Dame recorded 48 kills. Freshman hitter Audrey Dyas had a season-high 14 kills with Seniors Peyton Mast and Sydney Nolan recording 11 Kills each.

A number of other hitters made kills such as junior Ava Erpenbeck and sophomore Open Tilden.

“We did well that game,” Tilden said. “I think it’s nice you can rely on the passers and setters to help out. The flow was good this game.”

Things started again with 64 digs for Notre Dame. Senior Kamden Schrand put forth another brilliant game on first passes with 19 digs. That allowed the two Setters in sophomore Lauren Ott and freshman Lizzy Larkins to put up 28 and 10 assists each.

“I think the girls have a big sense of pride as to being able to play for Notre Dame Academy and they play with a lot of the girls at the other schools we play against,” said Leslie Litmer, Notre Dame head coach. “They just are really happy to be where they’re at and know where they’re coming from. They don’t take days off and they don’t take plays off. We’re just really proud of them as coaches. That’s a really scrappy team. Especially since you play with them in the club, you feel like you know their strengths and their weaknesses. But teams like Cooper are always both aggressive and physical even at the net. They had some hitters at the net that did a nice job challenging us, especially their outsides and had a couple runs on serve when we struggled with serve receive. All of that is forcing us to get better.”

The Pandas also did some things in blocking and serving against the tough Cooper defense with seven aces and four blocks. Nolan had two blocks with Schrand and Ott recording two aces each.

“The coaches have worked with us a lot on working as a team, playing together and doing our parts,” Erpenbeck said. “So I feel like we all take responsibility for what we need to do. Its puts a lot (of pressure) on defenses. They definitely have to work for (points). But in the end, I feel like our defense will outplay (opponents).”

Cooper had 20 kills, 55 digs and two aces. Senior outside hitter Holland Morris had 12 kills and two aces and senior libero Chloe Fortner had 24 digs often keeping plays alive for the Jaguars. Junior setter Sadie Smith had 16 assists and eight digs.

“I told the girls I was very proud of them digging in a little bit and trying to win the point,” they said Michelle Isaac, Cooper Head Coach. “On those long rallies, winning the point is key, especially on better teams. If you win that point, you start playing better all-around. We’ve played some tough competition this weekend. I think that will make us better when it comes time for districts and regionals.”

Notre Dame travels to Chicago for the Asics Challenge on Friday and Saturday. The Pandas take on the (Chicago) Marist RedHawks to open the event. Cooper plays host to Beechwood on Thursday at 7 pm

Ryle 3, Holy Cross 1

The Raiders (15-8) downed the Indians (20-4) in a 9th Region battle by 25-21, 15-25, 25-23, 25-19 scores.

Ryle had 45 kills, 36 assists, 72 digs and 13 aces in the win. Junior hitter Kiana Dinn had a solid all-around game with 19 kills, 13 assists and 13 digs.

A number of Raiders contributed to the win. Senior Maddie Clark had 17 assists and junior libero Alexis Woolf had 16 digs with the sophomore hitter Olivia Karlosky tallying six aces.

“The team really brings great energy,” he said Rebecca Kramer, Ryle sophomore all-around player. “It’s a really fun experience. We just have a great time. We’re all just super positive with each other. Everyone lifts each other up. It’s a great environment.”

Holy Cross tried to do its usual thing with the junior power hitter Julia Hunt and senior setter Maya Hunt. Holy Cross had 40 kills, 39 assists, nine aces and 71 digs.

Julia Hunt had 22 kills, five aces, 22 digs and seven blocks with Maya Hunt contributing 32 assists. Holy Cross tried to match the Ryle balance as a senior outside hitter Rylee Hood had 12 kills, 22 digs and two blocks. Senior defensive specialist Natalie Bessler had 13 digs.

“I think (the depth) helped because we could move the ball around,” he said Tasha Lovins, Ryle Head Coach. “If Julia was in the front row, she had to work to get pin to pin with our number of hitters. We knew that Maya was going to find Julia most of the time so wherever Julia was, that’s where our blockers needed to be. We talked that Julia is going to get her kills. She can swing higher. When she does, you shake it off and you get the next ball.”

Both teams return to action Thursday. Ryle plays host to Dixie Heights (9-5) on Thursday at 7:30 pm Holy Cross plays at Conner at 7 pm

Other Volleyball Scores

Villa Madonna 2 (25-21, 25-11), Bellevue 0

Bishop Brossart 3 (25-11, 25-27, 25-19, 28-30, 15-7), Calvary Christian 2

Ludlow 2 (25-14, 25-22), Dayton 0

Campbell County 3 (25-19, 21-25, 19-25, 25-12, 15-12), Newport Central Catholic 2

Pendleton County 2 (25-8, 25-12), Holmes 0

Simon Kenton 3 (25-11, 25-11, 25-9), Williamstown 0

St. Henry 3 (25-19, 25-16, 25-12), Dixie Heights 0

Boys Soccer

Highlands 2, (Cincinnati) Walnut Hills 0

The Bluebirds (10-4-3) have gone 6-0-1 in their last seven games.

Senior forward Casey Stiles had one goal and one assist for Highlands. Junior midfielder Chad Gesenhues had one goal with junior midfielder Jack Haggard tallying an assist. Senior goalkeeper Connor Mathis had seven saves.

The Bluebirds play host to Cincinnati (Ohio) Wyoming on Thursday at 7:30 pm

Boys Soccer Scores:

Dixie Heights 3, Conner 0

Newport Central Catholic 2, Grant County 0

Holmes 5, Calvary Christian 1

Ryle 3, Covington Catholic 2

Scott 2, Holy Cross 2

Campbell County 1, Simon Kenton 1

St. Henry 5, Boone County 0

Cooper 6, Villa Madonna 0

Girls Soccer Score:

Scott 4, Calvary Christian 0