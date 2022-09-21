Tuesday afternoon South Carolina football injury update

South Carolina Gamecocks football Coach Shane Beamer had a long list of injuries to update on Tuesday afternoon, during his Weekly press conference.

“Corey Rucker practiced today,” Beamer said. “It was great to see him out there.”

Beamer added, “Everyone that you’re going to ask me about that didn’t play last week or the ones that got hurt during the game. … I would say every single one of them are questionable.”

That includes left tackle Jaylen Nicholsdefensive tackle Alex Huntleymiddle linebacker Stone Blantondefensive RJ Roderickdefensive back Cam Smithdefensive back David Spauldingsafety Devon Reed and cornerback Darius Rush.

“Some of them practiced today, limited,” Beamer said. “Some of them didn’t practice today. All of them have a chance to play.”

Rucker has yet to see any action this season. Nichols, who entered the season as the starting left tackle, did not suit up last week against Georgia. Huntley went down with an injury against Arkansas and did not play in the Georgia game.

Blanton (shoulder), Reed (hip) and Rush (hamstring) all suffered injuries against the Bulldogs. Roderick exited the first drive of the Georgia State game with an apparent arm injury. Smith has not played since the Arkansas game. Spaulding has not been on the field since Week 1 against the Panthers.

RELATED: The latest South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting Highlights and stats | VIP Room – Sept. 19, 2022 | Team Scoop – More football musings from Tony Morrell

Tight end Chad Terrellmiddle Linebacker Mohamed Kaba and defensive end Jordan Strachan have all been lost for the season. All three suffered torn ACLs. Terrell went down during preseason camp. Kaba and Strachan were sidelined in the Week 2 game at Arkansas.

South Carolina plays Charlotte at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night at 7:30. Television coverage will be provided by ESPNU.

Stay tuned to TheBigSpur for more South Carolina Gamecocks football coverage.