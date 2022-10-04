Tuesday afternoon Gamecocks football injury update

South Carolina Gamecocks football Coach Shane Beamer updated the team’s injury report during his Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Beamer was asked about cornerback Darius Rush and Offensive tackle Dylan Wonnumboth of whom have been out since the Georgia game.

“Should be full-speed and good to go, both of them practiced this morning, Dylan and Darius,” Beamer said. “Both looked great, no limitations out there today.“

Defensive back David Spaulding and defensive tackle Alex Huntley have both missed time this season, but Beamer is optimistic both are close to returning for the Kentucky game, which is set for Saturday night at 7:30.

“Game six, so there are bumps and bruises and guys that need to come along here these next couple of days here, for sure, but nobody that we would sit here today and rule out, as we sit here on Tuesday,” Beamer said . “It’s a long season and we’re approaching the halfway point of the regular season, so bumps and bruises like everybody. Nobody, other than the guys who have previously been announced as season-ending that I can sit here and say definitely aren’t playing on Saturday. Hope to have everybody as full speed as possible.”

