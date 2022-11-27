Tucker’s 67-yard field goal attempt falls short as Ravens lose to Jaguars, 28-27

JACKSONVILLE – Kicker Justin Tucker, the NFL’s most efficient kicker of all time, came up short on what would have broken his own record-long field goal as time expired.

Tucker had four field goals, but his fifth attempt was no good, as the Ravens lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 28-27, Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) is congratulated by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP



Tucker had field goals of 27, 29, 55 and 24 yards, keeping the Ravens in the game.

But after Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence tossed a touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr., and then completed the 2-point conversion to Zay Jones, the Ravens’ offense only had 14 seconds to get into Tucker’s field goal range.

Tucker – who booted an NFL record 66-yard field goal to beat Detroit last year – was given a 67-yard opportunity on Sunday.

His last-second attempt landed just shy of the goal post, snapping the Ravens (7-4) four-game losing streak.

Ravens’ head Coach John Harbaugh said the team needs to come away with touchdowns and not field goals when in the red zone.

“We got stopped,” Harbaugh said. “You try to call your best plays and sometimes you think you can run it in, and it doesn’t work. Sometimes you try to pass it in, we just didn’t do a good job in the red zone. We go down there and kick four field goals, it’s tough, and those are big trips there.”

Baltimore now has the same record in the AFC North against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Ravens currently own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for 254 yards with a touchdown to Josh Oliver, which gave Baltimore a 27-20 lead with 2:02 remaining.

However, Lawrence and the Jaguars had too much time – driving 75 yards in 1:48.

“It stings,” Ravens’ defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. “To have the game in our hands as a defense, we expect to win that. We knew they were talented and have a lot of playmakers. They fought hard and made the plays to win the game.”

Lawrence passed for 321 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Ravens’ offense gained 415 yards, while the defense gave up 332 yards.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson (15) reacts to a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP

