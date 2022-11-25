Tuckerman leads Columbus Academy boys soccer to ‘great season’

After opting to skip his junior season to focus on club soccer, Columbus Academy senior forward Charlie Tuckerman knew he would return for his final year with the Vikings.

Tuckerman and his teammates responded by earning the program’s 15th district title and advancing to a Division II regional final, losing 6-0 to Cincinnati Wyoming on Nov. 5 at Beavercreek to finish 15-6 overall.

“It was a really good season,” Tuckerman said. “Obviously, I wish we would’ve gone a little further, but it was a great season overall.”

Seeded fourth in the district tournament, Academy defeated Bloom-Carroll 5-4 in a district final Oct. 29 at Westerville North. It then beat Dayton Oakwood 1-0 in a regional semifinal Nov. 2 at Centerville.

The Vikings went 4-2 in the MSL-Ohio Division to tie Worthington Christian for second behind eventual Division II state runner-up Bexley (6-0). Grandview, which finished 3-2-1 in the league, went on to win its second consecutive Division III state title.

“The senior class was able to leave with no regrets,” said Coach Jaden Lunger, who completed his second season. “Obviously, we would have liked to go further, but we exceeded our goals as a team.”

Tuckerman, one of six seniors, focused on club soccer his freshman year before joining the Academy for his sophomore season. He again played club as a junior before returning to the Vikings this season.

“I never really planned to play high school going into high school, so it wasn’t that hard my freshman year making that decision,” Tuckerman said. “After my sophomore year and how much I enjoyed playing in high school and being with kids from my school, it was a tough decision to make. But I knew it was the right one to make, in terms of wanting to play club soccer. I always knew I’d play my senior year, so I always had something to look forward to.”

After playing with the Columbus Developmental Player Program, Tuckerman is now with Ohio Premier in Dublin after leading the Academy in scoring with 29 goals and 16 assists and being named first-team all-district and all-league and second-team all-state.

“He had Incredible numbers, he’s an Incredible human being and is an Incredible athlete, as well,” Lunger said. “We’re excited to see where he goes for his future.”

Tuckerman’s family is synonymous with Academy athletics. His brother Arie, a 2021 graduate, and sister Georgia, a 2018 graduate, both played tennis. Tuckerman’s cousins ​​Jake, a 2014 graduate, competed in soccer and track; Sam Tuckerman, a 2016 graduate, competed in football and soccer; and Maddie Tuckerman, a 2019 graduate, competed in tennis and track.

Senior midfielder Leo Kass was first-team all-league and second-team all-district, and senior forward Gabe Eribo and sophomore midfielder Ethan Thompson were second-team all-league.

Junior goalie Evan Schenck-Chang also had a solid season, said Lunger, whose team rebounded after going 7-8-3 in his first year.

“We’re not surprised,” Lunger said of his team’s strong season. “I’m constantly trying to place confidence in the boys. When we started open fields back in June and they were doing their training in the weight room and on their own in the summer, I’d always tell them that if they stay focused that this team could do something special.

“We didn’t know quite what that special thing was going to be, but it turns out we got ourselves a district championship and ended up as regional finalists. It was a great season for us. It’s exactly what the program needs to motivate those guys that are still coming through.”

COLUMBUS ACADEMY BOYS SOCCER

Record: 15-6 overall

•MSL-Ohio standings: Bexley (6-0), Columbus Academy (4-2), Worthington Christian (4-2), Grandview Heights (3-2-1), Whitehall (2-3-1), Wellington (1-5), Buckeye Valley (0-6)

•Seniors lost: Saagar Arya, Gabe Eribo, Leo Kass, Troy Todd, Charlie Tuckerman and Cory Wu

Key returnees: Evan Schenck-Chang and Ethan Thompson

•Postseason: Def. Sparta Highland 5-0; Def. Watterson 4-3; def. Bloom-Carroll 5-4; def. Dayton Oakwood 1-0; lost to Cincinnati Wyoming 6-0 in Division II regional final