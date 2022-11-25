Tuckerman leads Columbus Academy boys soccer to ‘great season’

After opting to skip his junior season to focus on club soccer, Columbus Academy senior forward Charlie Tuckerman knew he would return for his final year with the Vikings.

Tuckerman and his teammates responded by earning the program’s 15th district title and advancing to a Division II regional final, losing 6-0 to Cincinnati Wyoming on Nov. 5 at Beavercreek to finish 15-6 overall.

“It was a really good season,” Tuckerman said. “Obviously, I wish we would’ve gone a little further, but it was a great season overall.”

Seeded fourth in the district tournament, Academy defeated Bloom-Carroll 5-4 in a district final Oct. 29 at Westerville North. It then beat Dayton Oakwood 1-0 in a regional semifinal Nov. 2 at Centerville.

