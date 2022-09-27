Tucker Named to the CIAA 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team

CHARLOTTE, NC- Amaya Tucker from the Winston-Salem State University Women’s basketball team was named to the CIAA All-Preseason team, as voted by the CIAA Basketball Coaches Association and the Sports Information Directors Association, the league announced this morning during the CIAA Basketball Media Day in Baltimore, Maryland .

The Predicted order of finish was also announced, and the women were selected to finish third in the Southern Division and sixth overall.

Tucker, a Graduate student from Winston-Salem, North Carolina finished last season averaging 13.6 pts per game, 43.3% field goal, 36.7% 3pt, 66.7% from the free throw line, and 4.2 rebounds per game. Amaya’s performance led to her achieving All-CIAA Backcourt in the post season. She was also named to the CIAA All-tournament team.

The Rams open their season with an exhibition game against Wake Forest on Sunday, October 30 at 4 pm in LJVM Coliseum.

2022-23 All-CIAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Team

Backcourt

Shaniya Jones, Johnson C. Smith*

Amaya Tucker Winston-Salem State*

Ny Langley, Virginia Union

Andresia Alexander, Livingstone

Taniah Johnson, Virginia Union

Front court

Aniylah Bryant, Fayetteville State*

Rasheka Simmons, Fayetteville State*

Sireann Pitts, Elizabeth City State*+

Katerra Myers, Bowie State*

Destiny Coleman, Claflin

Breanna Price, Claflin

Le’Zarea Bowens, Johnson C. Smith

* – Returning 2021-22 All-CIAA Selection

+ – Returning 2021-22 Women’s Defensive Player of the Year

2022-23 CIAA Women’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish

1. Lincoln (PA) University (7)

2. Elizabeth City State University (3)

3. Johnson C. Smith University (2)

4. Bowie State University

5. Fayetteville State University

6. Winston-Salem State University

7. Virginia Union University

t-8. Claflin University

t-8. Livingstone College

10. Virginia State University

11. Shaw University

12. Saint Augustine’s University

First place votes in parenthesis