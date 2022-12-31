Tua Tagovailua’s latest head injury reveals financial dilemma for NFL players

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – Friends say Hawaii’s own Tua Tagovailoa faces a lifetime decision about his future in football following his second diagnosed concussion this season.

While he has the financial ability to stop playing — that’s not true of many less elite players, who sacrifice lifetime health to keep playing.

Tagovailoa will miss at least one game during the concussion protocol. Some close to him said he will return to the game he loves.

Former NFL player and friend of the family Rich Miano said Tagovailoa must consider the lifelong risk.

“Tua is very Blessed to have been a first-round draft pick and Secured probably generational type of money already,” Miano said.

“But I think more importantly, is the future of him living a recreational and a life with children and family, and be able to do that.”

Meanwhile, most NFL players are not blessed with enough money to leave football so they keep playing in pain, said attorney Michael Green.

“They always want to get back in: ‘I’m fine! I’m fine! I’m fine! But they are not fine,” Green said. “But they know sometimes if they go down they are never going to get back on the field.”

Green has represented players who had to fight for Settlements to sustain themselves, their families and their medical needs.

Miano said many are not equipped to fight.

“But the problem is that most of these players don’t have great representation, don’t have great medical records, don’t have the wherewithal to continue to battle this and therefore they just give up and they are in pain for the rest of their lives,” Miano said.

Green and Miano said historically, when a player fought with the league over an injury, they faced a difficult challenge of having to prove when the damage occurred.

“It seems like they’re always trying to pass the buck,” Miano said.

Green described the “apportionment” argument this way: “Did this all happen in the NFL? Did it happen in college, did it happen in high school? Pop Warner?”

Both agreed the league has been improving, especially with head injury care — even for retired players. But they said football remains less generous than other sports despite it being the most dangerous.

The mortality rate, the injury rate, all of these rates are so much higher than the normal person,” Miano said. He estimates there are only about 18-20,000 former players alive.

“You think there would be a movement through the Players Association to at least have universal health care.”

Miano said he believes the thriving league can certainly afford it.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.