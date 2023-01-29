Tua Tagovailoa’s Parents Say He’ll Be Back Playing Next Season

After a report indicated that Tua Tagovailoa will miss next week’s Pro Bowl due to still being in the league’s concussion protocol, the parents of the former University of Alabama quarterback told a television Reporter from Honolulu that they had no doubt he’ll be back playing next season.

Speaking to Rob DeMello of KHON2 in Hawai’iDiane and Galu Tagovailoa thanked supporters of their son for their well-wishes throughout the difficult season, which included at least two confirmed concussions.

