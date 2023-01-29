Tua Tagovailoa’s Parents Say He’ll Be Back Playing Next Season

After a report indicated that Tua Tagovailoa will miss next week’s Pro Bowl due to still being in the league’s concussion protocol, the parents of the former University of Alabama quarterback told a television Reporter from Honolulu that they had no doubt he’ll be back playing next season.

Speaking to Rob DeMello of KHON2 in Hawai’iDiane and Galu Tagovailoa thanked supporters of their son for their well-wishes throughout the difficult season, which included at least two confirmed concussions.

When asked whether or not the third-year signal-caller would be back on the field in Miami next fall, both parents were quick to answer:

“Oh, he comes back,” Galu said.

She jumped in too quickly to confirm: “Yeah, he comes back. That’s their guy. I mean, they love him. We love them and what they’re doing and how [they are] helping him with his recovery and everything else, you know, trying to get him back, still going through his protocol, but we’re Grateful for them, too. Very grateful for Miami, the organization, the owner, GM, and head coach, Mike [McDaniel], I mean, that guy’s special. Very special head coach.”

Tagovailoa is still recovering from an injury that appears to have happened when his head hit the ground during Miami’s Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The 24-year-old has remained in the league’s protocol since Dec. 26.

It’s caused some to speculate about Tagovailoa’s status moving forward, although general manager Chris Grier confirmed that the team remained committed to him as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback next season.

He also said that the team has no reason to believe that Tagovailoa will be any more prone to concussions moving forward.

Tagovailoa’s parents, who moved to Alabama from Hawaii when he played from the Crimson Tide, said that the quarterback hasn’t had any sort of setback while recovering.

“He’s great. He’s doing fine. He’s really happy and that’s the most important thing, right?” Galu Tagovailoa said. “As parents, you like to see your kids, you know, a smile on their face when you’re walking to their house and they’re home, but he’s doing great. We thank you guys for everything and the support. Hawai’i, Samoa, in New Zealand, globally, those of you who supported our son and us and our family, thank you so much. Thank you.”

In 13 games this season, Tagovailoa was 259-for-400 for 3,548 passing yards, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. That was enough to help him be named a first alternate for the Pro Bowl, and was set to replace either Joe Burrow or Patrick Mahomes, one of whom will be busy getting ready to play in the Super Bowl.