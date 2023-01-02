Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Makes Decision On Football Future

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As the wider football world debates whether or not Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should continue playing football amid all of the concussions he’s suffered, only Tua himself can decide whether he’ll play when symptoms go away.

According to FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer, Tua has already made that decision. Appearing is FOX NFL SundayGlazer said that Tua intends to return this season if the Dolphins make the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the rest of the report was downright chilling. Glazer noted that Tua told head Coach Mike McDaniel that he didn’t remember some of the decisions he made against the Green Bay Packers after he was concussed last week.

If Tua is this determined to continue playing this season, he’ll just be continuing to risk his long-term health. He’s officially suffered two concussions this season but might have suffered as many as three.

The NFL has worked to make concussion-symptom identification more precise, but past a certain point there’s nothing they can do if a player is at risk and refuses to stop playing.

That’s also to say nothing of the long-term side effects that these concussions might have on Tua Tagovailoa even if he were to retire right now. With the number of concussions he’s already suffered and research into the long-term side effects still incomplete, people have a right to be concerned for him.

Will Tua play again this season? Should they?