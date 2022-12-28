Tua Tagovailoa is sidelined by another concussion; NFL and NFLPA will review

Comment on this story Comment

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was diagnosed with a concussion and is expected to miss this weekend’s game, the team said Wednesday. The NFL and NFL Players Association have launched their second joint review of the season to determine whether their protocols were followed properly in the evaluation and treatment of a head injury suffered by Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa suffered his second diagnosed concussion of this season during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in Miami Gardens, Fla. They could be seen is a video striking his head on the turf after a hit in the first half, but he continued to play in the game and finished it.

Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that after his Monday morning review of the video of Sunday’s game, he recommended Tagovailoa Consult with doctors. Tagovailoa was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol Monday. McDaniel said Wednesday that Doctors had determined Tagovailoa suffered a concussion. McDaniel declined to speculate when Tagovailoa might play again.

“It’s a private time for him to focus on his health,” McDaniel said at a news conference. “And that’s all I really want to get into. … I’m just worried about his health on a day-to-day basis.”

The Dolphins, Losers of four straight games and clinging to the final playoff spot in the AFC, plan for backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to start Sunday against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., McDaniel said.

The league and players’ union will review the case. The NFLPA initiated the latest joint review, according to a person familiar with the situation.

“We welcome that review, and as we have done previously, we will report the results in conjunction with the NFLPA,” the NFL said in a written statement issued Wednesday through a spokesperson.

Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said in a televised interview Tuesday that nothing occurred during Sunday’s game to prompt an in-game evaluation of Tagovailoa under the concussion protocols.

“There were no visible signs present, even though there was a Blow to the head,” Sills told the league-owned NFL Network. “And the player did not report any symptoms, despite being in contact with the medical staff throughout the game. So there was nothing that would have triggered the protocol in the moment.”

Sills said “a very small number of players” suffer multiple concussions in any season. The step-by-step evaluation and treatment program, as the Protocols outline, does not change for such players, Sills said. The team’s medical staff and an independent neurological expert must clear Tagovailoa before he returns to play. Sills said he will be apprised of all the medical findings and will have a say in the decision.

“We’re always looking at ways we can improve the protocol,” Sills said. “But we do know — and it’s known not just in football but [to] anyone who takes care of patients with concussions — there are a small number of patients who will present [symptoms] on a delayed basis, meaning that they don’t always present during the Athletic event.”

Tagovailoa missed two games in October after being diagnosed with a concussion. He was taken from the field on a stretcher and transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital after a hit during a Sept. 29 games in Cincinnati. Tagovailoa sat out the Dolphins’ games on Oct. 9 and Oct. 16, then returned to play Oct. 23 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Four days before the game in Cincinnati, Doctors had cleared Tagovailoa to return to a Sept. 25 game against the Buffalo Bills after the quarterback stumbled following a first-half hit.

Amid intense public scrutiny, the NFL and NFLPA conducted a joint review of that case. They concluded their concussion protocols were followed “as written.” But they also acknowledged the outcome was “not what was intended” and they agreed to a modification to the Protocols that eliminated an exception which allowed Tagovailoa to reenter the game against the Bills. The NFLPA exercised its right to remove the independent Neurological expert involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa to return against the Bills. The NFL said it disagreed with that decision.

McDaniel said Wednesday that Tagovailoa will be evaluated “a day at a time,” adding that he feels “terrible” to watch what his quarterback is enduring. Tagovailoa was at the Dolphins’ training facility Wednesday and was feeling better than he’d felt Tuesday, McDaniel said.