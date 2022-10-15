Tua Tagovailoa Cleared NFL’s Concussion Protocol Saturday, per Report

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play in Miami’s Week 7 game vs. the Steelers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Tagovailoa will still miss the Dolphins’ game against the Vikings on Sunday.

According to Schefter, Tagovailoa saw both the Dolphins’ and independent doctors while injured, and he “exceeded the NFL’s concussion protocol” to now be cleared. In total, the quarterback saw four separate outside opinions who all agreed to clear him to return and didn’t see any long-term concerns with his health.

Schefter described Tagovailoa’s protocol results as “best-case scenario for the quarterback.”

