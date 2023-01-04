TSWA Division I Class 1A, 2A, 3A all-state football teams

The Tennessee Sports Writers Association has released its all-state football teams for Division I Class 1A, 2A and 3A for the 2022 season.

Teams were selected after recommendations from sports writers throughout the state. The all-state teams are as follows:

Class 1A

Quarterbacks: Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie, Sr.; Sam Driggers, Peabody, Sr.; Kamden Wellington, South Pittsburg, Jr.

Running backs: Marquez Taylor, McKenzie, Sr.; Gage McKinney, Cloudland, Sr.; Kumaro Brown, MASE, Jr.; Joseph Marcom, Clay County, Sr.

Wide receivers: Alex Young, Fayetteville, Jr.; Racash Kelly, South Pittsburg, Jr.

