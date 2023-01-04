TSWA Division I Class 1A, 2A, 3A all-state football teams

The Tennessee Sports Writers Association has released its all-state football teams for Division I Class 1A, 2A and 3A for the 2022 season.

Teams were selected after recommendations from sports writers throughout the state. The all-state teams are as follows:

Class 1A

Quarterbacks: Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie, Sr.; Sam Driggers, Peabody, Sr.; Kamden Wellington, South Pittsburg, Jr.

Running backs: Marquez Taylor, McKenzie, Sr.; Gage McKinney, Cloudland, Sr.; Kumaro Brown, MASE, Jr.; Joseph Marcom, Clay County, Sr.

Wide receivers: Alex Young, Fayetteville, Jr.; Racash Kelly, South Pittsburg, Jr.

Offensive line: Isaac DeHaan, Peabody, Sr.; Misan Sisk, MASE, Sr.; Jacob Street, Cloudland, Sr.; Levi Garrett, Clay County, Sr.; Bradyn Burgess, Coalfield, Sr.

Athlete: Dawson White, Moore County, Jr.; Tatum Oliver, Dresden, Sr.

kickers: Zach Aird, McKenzie, Sr.

Defensive line: Jacob Winchester, Lookout Valley, Sr.; Braxton Wilson, Fayetteville, Sr.; Mason Smith, Coalfield, So.; Andre Allen, Fayetteville, Sr.; Bryson Greer, Gordonsville, Sr.

Linebackers: Jamarion Farrior, South Pittsburg, Jr.; Isaiah Thomison, Fayetteville, Sr.; Lance Taylor, MASE, Jr.; Rashad McCreary, McKenzie, Sr. ; Will Dudney, Gordonsville, Sr.

Defensive backs: Kevarion Whitaker, Fayetteville, Jr. ; Alec Kerr, Clay County, Sr. ; Landon Ramsey, Unaka, Sr. ; Jayden Mount, South Pittsburg, Sr.

Punter: David Pardo, Whitwell, Sr.

CLASS 2A

Quarterbacks: Joshua Jackson, Tyner, Sr.; EJ Gilliam, Freedom Prep, Jr. ; Brycen McDonald, Lewis County, So.

Running backs: Zech Prince, East Robertson, Sr.; Desmond Thomas, Riverside, Jr.; Markel McKinley, Tyner, Sr.

Wide receivers: Dyer Barnes, Lewis County, Sr.; Clint Seymore, Loretto, Jr.; Greg Martin, Oakhaven, Sr.

Offensive line: Jonah Chapman, Tyner, Sr.; Tanner Cheatham, East Robertson, Sr.; Derek Burgess, Polk County, Sr.; Marshall Booker, Westmoreland, Sr.; Nehemiah Storey, Rockwood, Sr.

Athletes: Gray Eubanks, Huntingdon, So.; Tadarius Canada, Mitchell, Jr.

kickers: Patton Simbeck, Loretto, Jr.

Defensive line: Jamarion Varnell, Tyner, Sr.; Gavin Alderson, Mt. Pleasant, Sr.; Dalton Purgason, Meigs County, Sr.; Casen Goosetree, East Robertson, So.

Linebackers: Gage Smith, Union City, Sr.; Hayden Smith, Westview, Sr.; Jersey Chubb, Tyner, Sr.; Hunter Clark, Bledsoe County, Sr.; Trae Ruffin, Tyner, Sr.

Defensive backs: Jacquan Davis, Fairley, Jr. ; Quincy Hamilton, Westview, Sr.; Parker Wilks, Riverside, Jr.; Rayshaun Hinton, Tyner, Sr.; Jayden Pryor, Richland, So.

Punter: Ethan Ray, Lewis County, Jr.

CLASS 3A

Quarterbacks: Zach Lunsford, Alcoa, Sr.; Brady Hammonds, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Jr.; Zacc Beard, East Nashville, Sr.

Running backs: Jordan Harris, Alcoa, Sr.; Easton Elliott, Waverly, Sr.; TreQuan Waters, East Nashville, Sr.

Wide receivers: Frank Gordon, East Nashville, Sr.; Whittman Whaley, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Jr.; Carlos Orr, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Jr.

Offensive line: Lance Williams, Alcoa, Sr.; Tyler Jeffries, Alcoa, Sr. ; DeMarco Ellis, East Nashville, Sr.; Jimmy Enoch, Smith County, Sr.; Stuart Flores, Waverly, Jr.

Athletes: Jamarion Dowell, Covington, Sr.; Elijah Cannon, Alcoa, Jr.

kickers: Chase Cardin, Giles County, Jr.

Defensive line: Jamison Keeley, Smith County, Sr.; Joe McCord, Alcoa, Jr.; Ian Robinson, Covington, Sr.; Eli Owens, Alcoa, So.

Linebackers: Ripley Hutcherson, Signal Mountain, Sr.; LaDon Pointer, East Nashville, Sr.; Aaron Davis, Alcoa, Sr.; Brayden Cornett, Alcoa, Jr.; Rio Little, Chuckey-Doak, Sr.

Defensive backs: Martels Carter, Jr., Brainerd, So.; Mark Joseph, Sheffield, Sr.; Eli Graf, Alcoa, So.; AC Mason-Young, Covington, Sr.; Rolando Braxton, East Nashville, Sr.

Punter: Esteban Mendoza, Unicoi County, Sr.