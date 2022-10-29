TSSAA football scores Week 11; Nashville TN high school live updates

It’s finally here.

The last day of the Tennessee high school football regular season has arrived. By the end of the night, the TSSAA playoff brackets will be announced.

There is a lot to play for tonight with many regional championships and along with that home playoff games to be won.

We’ll have Joe Spears at Brentwood where the Bruins play Centennial in a key Region 7-6A game. Either team can still win 7-6A. However, Ravenwood and Independence can also win it depending on who wins.

We’ll have George Robinson at Green Hill in a key Region 5-5A game where Mt. Juliet and the Green Hawks play for the regional championship.

And we’ll have Cecil Joyce at Riverdale where the Warriors must beat Stewarts Creek to get in the playoffs. A win kicks Rockvale out of the postseason unless the Rockets shock two-time Defending Class 6A state Champion Oakland, which has clinched the Region 4-6A title.

Follow along for updates from those key games and many more.

Riverdale secures a playoff berth

Riverdale defeated Stewarts Creek 33-14 to secure the third seed from Region 4-6A.

Stewarts Creek will be the fourth seed in the Playoffs and Rockdale was eliminated with Riverdale’s win.

Smith County shocks East Nashville

Smith County defeated East Nashville 15-14 to win the Region 5-3A title. East Nashville enters the Class 3A Playoffs with back-to-back losses to Riverdale and the Owls.

Smith County (9-1) will be the top seed from Region 9-3A and East Nashville (8-2) will be the second seed.

How Williamson County’s Class 6A region finished

Ravenwood will be the top seed from Region 7-6A in this year’s Class 6A playoffs. Ravenwood defeated Independence 38-14 while Brentwood defeated Centennial 15-9.

The order of seeds will be Ravenwood first, Brentwood second, Independence third and Centennial fourth.

TSSAA football scores Rolling in

Adamsville 48, Hickman Co. 13 *

Blackman 26, Siegel 14 *

Brentwood 15, Centennial 9 *

Brentwood Academy 35, MUS 7 *

Cascade 26, Summertown 7 *

Cheatham Co. 29, Stewart Co. 9 *

Clarksville 28, Gallatin 7 *

Clarksville Academy 49, Mt. Juliet Christian 13 *

Clay Co. 27, Gordonsville 20 *

Coffee Co. 35, Rhea Co. 0

Columbia Academy 14, Franklin Grace 0 *

CPA 41, Davidson Academy 0 *

36 Creek Wood, Lawrence Co. 0 *

Dickson Co. 34, Antioch 6 (Thu) *

East Robertson 41, Whites Creek 0 (Thu) *

Fayetteville 52, Eagleville 6 (Thu) *

FRA 45, Goodpasture 21 *

Friendship Christian 28, MTCS 14 (Thu) *

Giles Co. 42, Cannon Co. 0 (Thu) *

Henry Co. 47, Portland 0 *

Lebanon 28, Warren Co. 7 *

Lipscomb Academy 70, BGA 0 *

Macon Co. 44, Cumberland Co. 0 *

Marshall Co. 28, Greenbrier 7 *

MBA 56, Knoxville Catholic 24 *

McGavock 19, LaVergne 14 *

McKenzie 21, McEwen 6 *

Moore Co. 35, Huntland 7 (Thu) *

Mt. Pleasant 41, Forrest 0 *

Nashville Christian 42, DCA 7 *

Oakland 49, Rockvale 7 *

Page 38, Lincoln Co. 3 *

Pearl Cohn 43, Montgomery Central 2 *

Red Boiling Springs 47, Sunbright 13

Smith Co. 15, East Nashville 14 *

Smyrna 31, Nashville Overton 20 *

Springfield 42, Clarksville Northwest 0 *

Station Camp 38, Hunters Lane 0 *

28 Stratford, Jackson Co. 19 *

Trousdale Co. 21, Watertown 7 *

Tullahoma 49, Glencliff 0 *

Upperman 63, Livingston Academy 7 *

Waverly 33, Fairview 22 *

Wayne Co. 35, Collinwood 8 *

Westmoreland 49, Harpeth 14 *

Westview 61, Houston Co. 0 *

White House 30, White House Heritage 0 *

Wilson Central 45, Hillsboro 14 *

York Institute 32, Rockwood 0 *

MBA wraps up a perfect season

MBA beat Knoxville Catholic 56-24. Marcel Reed, Ole Miss commit, completed 13 of 20 passes for 209 yards with two touchdowns. Reed also ran for 75 yards and a touchdown. Teammate Johnothan Moore recorded 15 carries for 137 yards with three touchdowns.

It’s MBA’s first undefeated regular season since 2007, when they won the Division IIAA state title.

Mt. Juliet blocks a field goal attempt and returns for a touchdown

Dearrius Morton blocked the field goal attempt from Green Hill and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown. The score was Mt. Juliet’s second special teams touchdown, Osize Daniyan returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a score.

Trousdale goes from 0-8 to playoff bound

Trousdale County reaches the Playoffs for the 35th consecutive season with a 21-7 win over Watertown.

Trousdale County leads Watertown in must-win game

Trousdale County leads Watertown 13-7 in a Region 4-2A game. The Winner qualifies for the Class 2A Playoffs while the loser’s season is over.

Trousdale County has reached the Playoffs every year since 1988.

In another key Region 4-2A game, Westmoreland leads Harpeth 35-0. If Westmoreland holds on, it will be the second seed from the region for the playoffs.

East Robertson has already clinched the regional championship.

Mt. Juliet leads Rival Green Hill at Halftime

Mt. Juliet is up 13-12 over Wilson County Rival Green Hill at Halftime in their Region 5-5A showdown. The Winner will be the top seed from their region with a win.

If Mt. Juliet loses, the Bears will be the second seed and host a playoff game. If Green Hill loses, the Green Hawks will be the third seed and travel in the first round.

White County is the second seed if Green Hill loses.

Williamson County 6A football Halftime update

If Friday’s games were final, Ravenwood would be the Region 7-6A champion. Ravenwood leads Independence 21-7 at Halftime while Brentwood leads Centennial 7-6.

If these leads hold up, the Raptors are the top seed, Brentwood is second, Independence is third and Centennial is fourth.

Stewarts Creek leads Riverdale…Here’s what it means

Riverdale and Tennessee commit Caleb Herring trail Stewarts Creek 14-7 in a must-win game for the Warriors. If Riverdale loses, they will be out of the TSSAA football playoffs.

If Stewarts Creek wins, the Red Hawks will be the third seed from Region 4-6A and Rockvale will be the fourth and final seed. Oakland and Blackman have wrapped up the first and second seeds respectively.

Stewarts Creek scores on two kickoff returns

Stewarts Creek returned two kickoff returns in the first five minutes of the first quarter.

Friday night games kicked off, here’s Thursday scores.

Here’s all the scores from Thursday night’s games.

Dickson Co. 34, Antioch 6

East Robertson 41, Whites Creek 0

Fayetteville 52, Eagleville 6

Friendship Christian 28, MTCS 14

Giles Co. 42, Cannon Co. 0

Moore Co. 35, Huntland 7