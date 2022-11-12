TSSAA football playoff scores, live updates from the Nashville area

The second round of the TSSAA football Playoffs kick off across the state at 7 pm local time. All winners in Division I will play in the state quarterfinals in their respective classification. Division II winners are in the state semifinals for their classification.

The Tennessean’s game of the week is at Nolensville where the Knights will try to slow down White County running back Malaki Dowell, who has 2,905 rushing yards and 38 total touchdowns this season.

We will have Writers at these games Friday night:

Smyrna at Beech

Pope John Paul II at Brentwood Academy

Clarksville at Cane Ridge

White County at Nolensville

Lebanon at Oakland

Follow along for live updates and scores from Nashville area games.

TSSAA playoff brackets are in

TSSAA Playoff bracket pairings are updated for DI quarterfinals and DII semifinals following results.

Remaining scores are coming in

Check out our final score updates of the night with late game scores coming in.

Nolensville scores to take the game

Zion Tamaska ​​scored on a 72-yard touchdown to give the Knights a 56-36 win over Sparta.

Early Round 2 TSSAA playoff scores

Alcoa 42, Pigeon Forge 20

Sweetwater 55- McMinn Central 21

Powell 48, Walker Valley 0

Knoxville West – 68, Morristown West – 14

Greenville 58 Gibbs 28

Baylor School 42, Memphis University School 16

Monterey 40, Hampton 16

Franklin Road 21 – Chattanooga Christian 36

East Hamilton 43, Upperman. 42

Science Hill 40 – Farragut 19

Oliver Springs 35, Cloudland 12

Maryville 28, Bearden 10

Coalfield 55, Unaka 12

Tyner Academy 42, Westmoreland 17

Gatlinburg-Pittman 47 – Chuckey Doak 34

Daniel Boone 30, Central 7

Anderson county 30, Elizabethton. 24

Blackmon leads Coffee County with a third touchdown

Justin Brown took it in on a 12 yard catch from Peyton Thomas for his third score of the night to get the Blaze ahead 21-7 in the third quarter.

Tennessee commit Kaleb Beasley putting on a show

Kaleb Beasly, a 2024 Tennessee football commit, has intercepted three passes in the Mustangs’ Division II-AA quarterfinal against Silverdale. Lipscomb Academy has held Silverdale to 37 total yards of offense.

Liberty commitment Hank Brown is 14 of 15 passing for 173 yards with three touchdowns for Lipscomb. Vanderbilt commitment Junior Sherrell has four catches for 58 yards with two touchdowns.

Davidson Academy making a comeback

Courtland Simmons has scored on a touchdown run to trim Knoxville Webb’s lead to 28-24 with 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Winner of the game will play Lipscomb Academy, who currently leads Silverdale 56-0.

Blackman trails Coffee County at Halftime

Konor Heaton scored on a one-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds in the first half to give the Red Raiders the lead. Last week, Coffee County won it’s TSSAA playoff football game in history.

Mississippi State commitment Justin Brown has five catches for 138 yards and a touchdown for the Blaze.

FRA trims deficit to eight

FRA trails Chattanooga Christian 22-14 with 3:30 left in the third quarter. Ty Clarke scored and a two-point conversion from Logan Kinnard to Ty Clark was good. The drive started when the Panthers recovered a Chattanooga Christian fumble.

Oakland takes a 14-7 lead

Eric Taylor rushed it in from three yards to give Oakland a 14-7 lead with 11:46 remaining in the half.

Nolensville tied it up in the second quarter

Trippon Pinion made his second score of the night on a 59-yard run to tie it up with Sparta 14-14 with 7:41 remaining in the second quarter.

Beech leads Smyrna 10-0 in the second quarter

Darius Johnson has a 57-yard touchdown run and Nick Krall made a 23-yard field goal to get Beech ahead 10-0 with 2:40 remaining in the first half.

Nolensville gets ahead in the second quarter

Trippon Pinon scored on a five-yard quarterback keeper to get the Blue Devils ahead 14-7 with 9:59 remaining in the half. They have possession again after forcing and recovering a fumble.

Deuce Scott makes second score against Pope John Paul II

Scott rushed in for his second score of the night on an 18-yard run with 58 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Brentwood Academy leads 14-0.

Brentwood Academy leads Pope John Paul II

Brentwood Academy leads Pope John Paul II 7-0 on a 26-yard score from Deuce Scott with 4:11 remaining in the first quarter.

Lebanon capitalizes on a blocked punt

Key Crowell recovered a blocked punt from Oakland in the end zone to get points on the board for the Blue Devils. They’re tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

MBA leads Christian Brothers in first quarter

Montgomery Bell Academy leads Christian Brothers 7-0 in the first quarter. Ole Miss commit Marcel Reed scored on an 18-yard run with 10:02 left in the first quarter. It came after an MBA defender intercepted the pass.

Nolensville forces a fumble and gets on the board

The Knights forced a fumble on the opening drive of the game and scored from a few yards out. Nolensville leads 7-0 with 9:10 remaining in the first quarter.

Second round playoff games begin