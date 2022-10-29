TSSAA football brackets for 2022 playoffs, first-round games released

The Tennessee high school football regular season has ended. And the TSSAA playoff brackets have been released for the 2022 postseason.

Playoff games begin Friday across the state. Tickets will be available online through the GoFan app for $8 each, or $10 at the gate through the state semifinals.

The BlueCross Bowls will be held Dec. 1-3 in Chattanooga at Finley Stadium. The Division II Championship games are Dec 1. The Class 1A, 3A and 5A are on Dec. 2 and the 2A, 4A and 6A are on Dec. 3.

Here are this year’s TSSAA playoff brackets:

All first-round playoff games are scheduled to be played at 7 pm on Nov. 4.

Class 1A

(All games will be played at 7 pm local time on Nov. 4)

Oakdale (7-3) at Cloudland (5-5)

Cosby (4-6) at Oliver Springs (5-5)

Greenback (5-5) at Unaka (6-4)

North Greene (1-9) at Coalfield (9-1)

Red Boiling Springs (4-6) at South Pittsburg (8-2)

Lookout Valley (5-5) at Gordonsville (7-3)

Jo Byrns (3-7) at Whitwell (8-2)

Sale Creek (4-6) at Clay Co. (9-1)

South Fulton (5-4) at Fayetteville (10-0)

Eagleville (6-4) at Dresden (8-2)

McEwen (6-4) at Moore Co. (9-1)

Wayne Co. (6-4) at McKenzie (10-0)

Bluff City (2-6) at Peabody (8-2)

Halls (6-4) at Booker T. Washington (4-4)

Memphis Middle College (5-4) at Lake Co. 7-3)

West Carroll (5-5) at MASE (10-0)

Class 2A

(All games will be played at 7 pm on Nov. 4.)

Oneida (4-6) at Hampton (8-2)

Happy Valley (2-8) at Monterey (8-2)

Rockwood (6-4) at South Greene (5-5)

Cumberland Gap (2-8) at York Institute (6-4)

Trousdale County (2-8) at Tyner (9-1)

Meigs County (7-3) at Westmoreland (6-4)

Harpeth (6-4) at Blesdoe County (6-4)

Polk County (6-4) at East Robertson (9-1)

Scotts Hill (6-4) at Mt. Pleasant (8-1)

Loretto (4-6) at Riverside (8-2)

Adamsville (5-5) at Richland (8-2)

Cascade (6-4) at Lewis County (9-1)

KIPP Memphis (4-4) at Westview (8-2)

Union City (8-2) at Freedom Prep (8-2)

Mitchell (6-4) at Huntingdon (8-2)

Camden (4-6) at Fairley (9-0)

Class 3A

(All games will be played at 7 pm local time on Nov. 4.)

Austin-East (3-7) at Chuckey-Doak (9-1)

Unicoi Co. (8-2) at Gatlinburg-Pittman (9-1)

Pigeon Forge (5-5) at West Greene (8-2)

Johnson Co. (2-8) at Alcoa (9-1)

Grundy Co. (1-9) at Sweetwater (8-2)

McMinn Central (5-5) at Sequatchie Co. (6-4)

Cannon Co. (4-6) at Loudon (6-4)

Brainerd (5-5) at Giles Co. (7-3)

Sycamore (4-6) at Smith Co. (9-1)

Maplewood (3-7) Fairview (7-3)

White House (6-4) at East Nashville (8-2)

Stratford (2-8) at Waverly (8-1)

Hamilton (4-6) at Covington (8-2)

Millington (6-4) at Memphis East (5-5)

Raleigh Egypt (6-4) at Dyersburg (6-4)

Ripley (4-6) at Sheffield (7-3)

Class 4A

(All games will be played at 7 pm local time on Nov. 4.)

Knoxville Fulton (4-6) at Greenville (10-0)

Grainger (6-4) at Gibbs (6-4)

Knoxville Carter (6-4) at Elizabethton (5-4)

Seymour (3-7) at Anderson County (10-0)

DeKalb County (6-4) at East Hamilton (7-3)

Chattanooga Central (6-4) at Upperman (8-2)

Macon County (8-2) at Red Bank (8-2)

Hixson (5-5) at Stone Memorial (9-1)

Jackson South Side (3-7) at Pearl Cohn (8-2)

Creek Wood (7-3) at Hardin County (6-3)

Chester County (6-4) at Marshall County (9-1)

Greenbrier (5-5) at Lexington (7-3)

Kirby (2-8) at Haywood (10-0)

South Gibson (6-4) at Craigmont (9-1)

Ridgeway (3-7) at Milan (7-3)

Obion County (5-5) at Melrose (9-1)

Class 5A

(All games begin at 7 pm local time on Nov. 4.)

Halls (2-8) at Daniel Boone (10-0)

Tennessee (5-5) at Knoxville Central (6-4)

Sevier County (6-4) at Morristown West (6-4)

David Crockett (5-5) at Knoxville West (10-0)

Ooltewah (1-9) at Powell (8-2)

Karns (7-3) at Walker Valley (4-6)

Rhea County (2-8) at Oak Ridge (5-5)

Campbell County (5-5) at McMinn County (8-2)

Lincoln County (2-8) at Mt. Juliet (8-2)

Green Hill (6-4) at Page (8-2)

Franklin County (7-3) at White County (8-2)

Wilson Central (4-6) at Nolensville (10-0)

Dyer County (5-5) at Dyer County (5-5)

Portland (5-5) at Southwind (7-2)

Memphis Central (5-5) at Springfield (8-2)

Clarksville Northeast (5-5) at Munford (10-0)

Class 6A

(All games will be played at 7 pm local time on Nov. 4.)

Bradley Central (7-3) at Science Hill (6-4)

Jefferson Co. (7-3) at Farragut (8-2)

Bearden (6-4) at Dobyns-Bennett (8-2)

Morristown East (4-6) at Maryville (7-3)

Stewarts Creek (5-5) at Coffee Co. (8-2)

Cookeville (3-7) at Blackman (8-2)

Riverdale (6-4) at Lebanon (8-2)

Shelbyville (1-9) at Oakland (9-1)

McGavock (7-3) at Beech (9-1)

Hendersonville (4-6) at Smyrna (8-1)

Nashville Overton (6-4) at Clarksville (7-3)

Gallatin (4-6) at Cane Ridge (9-1)

Germantown (8-2) at Ravenwood (6-4)

Independence (5-5) at Houston (8-2)

Collierville (8-2) at Brentwood (7-3)

Centennial (8-2) at Bartlett (8-2)

Division II-A

(All games begin at 7 pm local time on Nov. 4)

Friendship Christian (10-0) has a bye

Fayette Academy (5-5) at DCA (6-4)

USJ (9-1) has a bye

Lakeway Christian (4-6) at Clarksville Academy (7-3)

Nashville Christian (8-2) has a bye

King’s Academy (4-6) at Trinity Christian (4-6)

Columbia Academy (4-5) at Jackson Christian (8-1)

Tipton-Rosemark (2-6) at MTCS (8-2)

Division II-AA

(All games begin at 7 pm local time on Nov. 4)

Lausanne (8-1) has a bye

Boyd Buchanan (7-3) at CPA (5-5)

Goodpasture (6-4) at Chattanooga Christian (8-2)

Knoxville Grace (4-6) at FRA (9-1)

Knoxville Webb (9-0) has a bye

Davidson Academy (5-5) at Northpoint Christian (6-4)

Lipscomb Academy (10-0) has a bye

ECS (4-5) vs. Silverdale (7-3) at a neutral site TBD

Division II-AAA

(All games begin at 7 pm local time on Nov. 4)

Knoxville Catholic (3-6) at Christian Brothers (6-4)

MBA (10-0) has a bye

St. Benedict (2-8) at McCallie (8-2)

Ensworth (7-3) has a bye

Father Ryan (2-8) at MUS (7-3)

Baylor (8-2) has a bye

Briarcrest (5-5) at Pope John Paul II (7-3)

Brentwood Academy (8-2) has a bye

