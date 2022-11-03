TSSAA announces 2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football…

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.

Five Semifinalists are announced in this release for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The three Finalists for each award will be unveiled by Mike Keith and Titans head Coach Mike Vrabel at 8pm ET/7pm CT on Tuesday, November 22. The announcement will be streamed on the Tennessee Titans website and the Titans social/digital channels. The three Finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the Awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the Winner of each award will be announced.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 16th consecutive year,” stated Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”

This is the 38th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football Trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two Finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the Awards presentation. A live video stream of the Awards will be provided on the Titans website.

2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Kumaro Brown, MASE

Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie

Sam Driggers, Peabody

Isaiah Thomison, Fayetteville

Kamden Wellington, South Pittsburg

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Mason Bowman, Monterey

Jacquan Davis, Fairley

Quincy Hamilton, Westview

Joshua Jackson, Tyner

Zech Prince, East Robertson

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Jamarion Dowell, Covington

Easton Elliott, Waverly

Jordan Harris, Alcoa

Mark Joseph, Sheffield

Lance Williams, Alcoa

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Gabe Borders, Macon County

Juandrick Bullard, East Hamilton

Marcellus Jackson, Fulton

Walker Martinez, Anderson County

Jamari Person, Haywood

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

De’Sean Bishop, Karns

Malachi Dowell, White County

Brayden Latham, Knoxville West

Jordyn Potts, Powell

Braxton Sharp, Munford

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Justin Brown, Blackman

Arion Carter, Smyrna

Kade Hewitt, Oakland

Jack Risner, Blackman

Noah Vaughn, Maryville

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian

Kevin Finch, USJ

Ashton Jones, DCA

DJ Merriweather, Clarksville Academy

Garrett Weekly, Friendship Christian

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy

Orlando “Boo” Carter, Chattanooga Christian

Brock Glenn, Lausanne

Charlie Robinson, Knoxville Webb

Maureice “Junior” Sherrill, Lipscomb Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Max Carroll, Briarcrest

Gabe Fisher, MBA

Carson Gentle, McCallie

Caleb Hampton, Baylor

Marcel Reed, MBA

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Max Gilbert, Lausanne

Oziel Hernandez, Germantown

Reese Keeney, Farragut

Ben Shrewsbury, Daniel Boone

Jacob Taylor, Oakland