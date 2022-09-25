TSO opens Chamber Orchestra series with Haydn

Two of the most acclaimed and prolific Composers of the Classical Era will be Featured when the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra presents the first in its series of Chamber Orchestra concerts at 3 pm Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Lorton Performance Center on the University of Tulsa campus, 550 S. Gary Ave.

The concert will focus on the music of Franz Joseph Haydn, whose work was foundational in establishing such now-familiar forms as the symphony, the string quartet and the piano trio; and Joseph Bologne, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a French-Creole violin virtuoso and composer who is considered the first major composer of African ancestry and who was known as the “Black Mozart.”

Haydn and Bologne’s paths crossed around 1784, when Bologne was the music director of a large orchestra in Paris and commissioned Haydn to compose a set of symphonies for the ensemble. The resulting works, the Symphonies No. 82-87, were logically dubbed Haydn’s “Paris” Symphonies.

One of those works, the Symphony No. 83 in G Minor, subtitled “La Poule,” or “The Hen,” will be performed at Sunday’s concert, along with Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major. Brinton Smith will be the cello soloist with Matthew Hallis serving as guest conductor.

The concert will also feature two works by Bologne, his “Chevalier” Symphonies No. 1 and No. 3.

Tickets are $15-$65. 918-584-3645, tulsasymphony.org.

‘Characters’ at Spotlight Theater

Life seems a little weird to Jessica. It’s not just the usual feelings of disassociation that attack just about every 17-year-old. Everything seems a little over the top, such as her siblings’ fascination with fencing — the thrust-and-parry kind, not the white picket kind.

It’s only when Jessica realizes that what she believes to be her real life is actually a play in which she has the leading role that she begins to understand what’s going on — and fuels her determination to find her place in a real world and take control of her own destiny.

The Spotlight Children’s Theater will present “Characters” with performances 7:30 pm Friday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, and 2 pm Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 1-2 and 8-9, at the theater, 1381 Riverside Drive.

Tickets are $10-$12. tulsaspotlighttheater.com.

Art in the Square

Utica Square will host its annual “Art in the Square,” 10 am-5 pm Saturday, Oct. 1, with local artists displaying and selling their works throughout the shopping center at 21st Street and Utica Avenue.

Artists working in such media as watercolor and oil painting, stained glass, pottery, sculpture, woodturning and other disciplines will be on hand to talk about their work. The younger set can take part in the Kid’s Art Alley for face painting, character photo ops and hands-on activities.

Tulsa Artist Fellowship expands program

The Tulsa Artist Fellowship is expanding its open-call award program, beginning with artists chosen for 2024. Ten artists will be chosen for a three-year term, using that time to complete a proposed art project. Awardees must relocate to Tulsa, where they will be provided with living and studio space, as well as an annual stipend.

Applications will open Jan. 18, 2023. For more information: tulsaartistfellowship.org.