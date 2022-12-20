Tsione Wolde-Michael Committee Arts Humanities Biden

US President Joe Biden has appointed Tsione Wolde-Michael as the executive director for the newly reestablished Committee on the Arts and the Humanities (PCAH). As the youngest person to assume the role and the committee’s first black head, Wolde-Michael will lead a team of 25 in helping the president’s promotion of the arts across the country, including funding and policy.

Wolde-Michael has an impressive track record, as she currently Helms a director position at the Center for Restorative History at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History and has led a number of projects that focus specifically on the US’ Legacy with the Transatlantic slave trade.

“I’ve spent my career as a public historian launching large-scale projects from the ground up and working to transform understandings of our nation’s past,” said Wolde-Michael in a statement.

The committee was reinstated back in October after most of its members resigned en masse due to former President Trump’s support of White supremacist groups following the riots at Charlottesville.

“President Biden’s new executive order supports telling a fuller, more expansive American story through the arts and humanities; it recognizes that these areas are essential to the vitality of our democracy while centering equity, accessibility and the inclusion of historically underserved communities in an unprecedented way,” Wolde-Michael added.