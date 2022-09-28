Tryon Arts and Crafts School’s Yard Sale Fundraiser postponed – The Tryon Daily Bulletin

Due to forecast inclement weather this weekend, Tryon Arts and Crafts School’s Yard Sale Fundraiser has been postponed by one week. The new yard sale dates are Friday, Oct. 7 from 12 to 6 pm, and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 am to 1 pm The early bird sale for event Helpers will be on Friday from 11 am to 12 pm, with an 11:40 am to 12 pm presale for TACS members. TACS still needs volunteers for setup, pricing, and selling.

On the second day of the sale, many items will be discounted.

Park in TACS’ rear parking lot. The sale will be held behind TACS’ Main Building, in and around the ground-level room at Harmon Field’s open-air basketball court.

Now through Thursday, October 6 (10 am – 4 pm) donations for the sale can be dropped off at TACS. If you cannot drop off during these times, please contact Leigh Nodine at [email protected] to schedule an alternate time.

TACS accepts household items such as kitchenware, linens, small appliances, lamps, furniture (not too heavy), craft/art-related items and boutique (one-of-a-kind interesting things).

TACS will not be accepting clothing (unless designer boutique), computers/printers, or books.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit Tryon Arts & Crafts School.

Submitted by Tryon Arts & Crafts School