Tryon Arts and Crafts School announces November Online Auction – The Tryon Daily Bulletin

Tryon Arts & Crafts School is holding its third Fall Online Auction, with main sponsors New View Realty, Tryon Theatre, and All Good Things Bakery from November 1 to 12. The auction features more than 150 lots, which will be on display at TACS during the opening reception for the annual Handcrafted Holiday Market, on November 11, 6 to 8 pm

Collectors, shoppers, bargain hunters, and appreciators of uniqueness may tune into TACS’ online auction for their chance to acquire 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional arts and crafts, adventures, overnight stays, and collector’s items. Noteworthy auction lots include handcrafted vintage scrolled wood and spindles, antique brass hardware, a model 1965 Ford Mustang convertible, a ziplining experience, dinner for 6, golf outings, fused glassware, pottery, painted silk scarves, wood-turned bowls, sculptures in various mediums, handcrafted knives, signed prints, and much more.

The auction website address will be announced at 12 pm on Tuesday, November 1 by TACS’ email newsletter, social media, and TACS’ website, tryonartsandcrafts.org. The auction site and catalog will have instructions for using text messaging to place bids and receive live updates on items of interest. Bidding will be live until 1 pm on Saturday, November 12. TACS will offer complimentary pdf or printed auction catalogs for those who want to familiarize themselves with the many listed items before using the computer or phone.

This online nonprofit benefit event is made possible through the donations and support of artists, collectors, volunteers, and local businesses.

In addition to the main sponsors, business sponsors include Big Air, Burger Guitarworx, Burn31, Clay King, Deb’s Glass Designs, Foothills Movement, GL Drew Knives, Gleason Pottery, The Gorge, Greenlife at Mimosa Inn, Irene Heckel Originals, Kanuga Bike Park , Katie D’s, KD’s Seashack, Kula Solutions, Links O’Tryon, Madison Woodworks, Mill Spring Farm Store, Peacebirds by Chris, PEAK Hydrogeologic, Quilts by Verlie, Raven’s Wing Studios, The Riveter, S. Oliver Pottery, Saluda Moon Glass Studio , Samantha Hazelwood Photography, A Taste of Olives and Grapes, Tryon Country Club, Twisted Fork, Villa Studios, Wild Petunias, and Yellow Rose Forge.

Contributing individuals and artists Featured in the auction include Rick Berman, Meghan Bernard, Joe Cooper, Robyn Crawford, Cathy Danziger, Milton Danziger, Ellen Davison, Ruby Drew, David Edgar, Anna Fariello, Tari Gerst, Amy Goldstein-Rice, Rose Hawley, Pam Herres, Fred Herres, Diana Jackson, Will Kallberg, JoAnn Kearney, Baron Knight, Christine Mariotti, Susan McDade, Julia O. McIntyre, Tom McNaney, Walt and Jo Myers, Leigh Nodine, Ruth Novack, Brent Pafford, Emily Powell, Judith Royer, Karl Schwartz, Kevin Sprouls, Roe Sprouls, Michael Stoner, Erin Tapley, Doug Tobin, Robert Wallace, Judith Webb, and Toby Wolter.

Submitted by Will Barclift