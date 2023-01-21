Try to pull Dan Quinn from Dallas with an interview

INDIANAPOLIS — The latest interview on the Colts’ long list of head coaching candidates might be the hardest to pin down.

Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has already been a head coach, steering the Falcons to the Super Bowl before the wheels fell off in Atlanta, and he likely realizes that his next shot at a head coaching job in the NFL will be the last one.

For that reason, Quinn is the most likely candidate on the list to be selective, and he is also interviewing this week with the Denver Broncos, a team that came close to hiring him a year ago before ultimately going with Nathaniel Hackett, who flamed out after one season.

Quinn, 52, hasn’t talked much in the past couple of weeks about the opportunities in front of him.

What Quinn has said, however, underscores his desire to find the right fit.

“I’m having a blast here,” Quinn told reporters in Dallas in early January. “If down the line there’s an opportunity that lights me up, we’ll discuss it then.”

Quinn, who was fired five games into his sixth season in Atlanta with a 43-42 overall record, didn’t have to wait long to become a coveted head coaching target again.

All it took was one season as the defensive Coordinator for Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys, putting together an Inventive scheme that has transformed linebacker Micah Parsons into one of the game’s most dominant Defenders and pulled off the rare feat of leading the NFL in turnovers in back-to -back seasons, remarkable given the unpredictability of forcing turnovers.

