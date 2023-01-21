Try to pull Dan Quinn from Dallas with an interview

INDIANAPOLIS — The latest interview on the Colts’ long list of head coaching candidates might be the hardest to pin down.

Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has already been a head coach, steering the Falcons to the Super Bowl before the wheels fell off in Atlanta, and he likely realizes that his next shot at a head coaching job in the NFL will be the last one.

For that reason, Quinn is the most likely candidate on the list to be selective, and he is also interviewing this week with the Denver Broncos, a team that came close to hiring him a year ago before ultimately going with Nathaniel Hackett, who flamed out after one season.

Quinn, 52, hasn’t talked much in the past couple of weeks about the opportunities in front of him.

What Quinn has said, however, underscores his desire to find the right fit.

“I’m having a blast here,” Quinn told reporters in Dallas in early January. “If down the line there’s an opportunity that lights me up, we’ll discuss it then.”

Quinn, who was fired five games into his sixth season in Atlanta with a 43-42 overall record, didn’t have to wait long to become a coveted head coaching target again.

All it took was one season as the defensive Coordinator for Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys, putting together an Inventive scheme that has transformed linebacker Micah Parsons into one of the game’s most dominant Defenders and pulled off the rare feat of leading the NFL in turnovers in back-to -back seasons, remarkable given the unpredictability of forcing turnovers.

Quinn Interviewed with five teams last year, declined a request from the Jacksonville Jaguars and ultimately pulled his name out of the running after Denver and Chicago made hires, electing to stay in Dallas for another season under the financial benevolence of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“Having interest in your coaches is a part of having success,” Jones said on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fam before the end of the regular season. “We did everything we could to keep Dan on our staff last year, and we’ll do the same this year.”

For that reason, and a lot of reasons, the Colts likely have to convince Quinn as much as he has to impress them.

The Colts have the personnel to run a version of Quinn’s defensive scheme, something he never had in Atlanta. Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley comes from the same Seattle background that produced Quinn, and general manager Chris Ballard might not be looking for a complete overhaul on a side of the ball that was mostly encouraging last season.

Offensively, Quinn likely has the contacts to put together an excellent staff, by virtue of two decades in the NFL and Collaborations with head coaches like Pete Carroll, Kyle Shanahan and Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy, all of whom have extensive contacts in the NFL.

Quinn is also loved by the players under his care; Cowboys Defenders have raved about his ability to put players in position to do what they do best.

“Anybody asks you, you’re flattered,” Quinn said before the Colts’ interview request last week.

The Colts aren’t the only team that wants Quinn’s services. Quinn is reportedly one of the top two candidates in Denver, along with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Or he could return to Dallas, where he has a ton of talent on defense and likely won’t face the sort of regression that could cool his coaching market in the future. If Quinn wants to wait for the perfect opportunity, he might be able to pull it off.

Indianapolis Interviewed special teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone, Broncos defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero, Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Rams defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, Lions defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn, Cincinnati Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan, Green Bay special teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia and Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen last week, along with Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson, who elected to stay in Detroit.

Colts interim Coach Jeff Saturday kicked off the second round of interviews on Thursday, and Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan Interviewed on Friday before Quinn’s session. The Colts have put in requests for 49ers defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka and Giants defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale, interviews that will likely come this weekend.