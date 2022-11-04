Try This: Fall Arts Show; “A Grand Night for Singing”; Pop-up Artisan Holiday Market

Art to fall for

The Society of Washington Artists presents its Fall Arts Show at United Church of Christ, 1220 NE 68th St., Vancouver. Hours are noon to 7 pm today, noon to 7:30 pm Friday and 10 am to 5 pm Saturday. Admission is free. This year marks the society’s 60th. The group is made up of 140 members representing 2D and 3D art across a wide range of mediums including oil, acrylics, watercolor, pastel, ink, charcoal, photography, digital, ceramics, glass, wood and mixed media. A virtual exhibit is available online through the end of November at swavancouver.com.

Now and for the future

Educating for the Seventh Generation, a Celebration of Indigenous Cultures invites the community to attend a powwow from 5-9 pm Friday in Clark College’s Gaiser Hall, 1933 Fort Vancouver Way. The Gathering will feature vendors, food, drumming and dancing. The event includes information tables and vendors selling Native arts and crafts. Admission is free. The blessing, welcome and Scholarship presentation starts at 5 pm and the Powwow Grand Entry starts at 6 pm Those who need special accommodation should contact Disability Support Services at 360-992-2314.

Pie’s the limit

Be “Thankful for Pie” in downtown Camas from 5-8 pm Friday. Enjoy pie Raffles and tastings, roasting s’mores, fall crafts, games and the Pie Walk Dance Party with a selection of Prize pies. This event also includes fall-inspired dining and cocktail specials, after-hours shopping and art shows. Pick up an activity passport at Journey Church. The Second Story Gallery at the Camas Library will unveil the first exhibit from the Artisans’ Guild of Camas; enjoy pie and meet the artists. For details, visit downtowncamas.com.

Sound of music

It’s “A Grand Night for Singing” in the Beacock Music Recital Hall, 1420 SE 163rd Ave., Vancouver. This musical revue celebrates the work of Rodgers and Hammerstein with songs like “Allegro,” “Me and Juliet,” “State Fair,” “Pipe Dream,” “Flower Drum Song” “Carousel,” “Oklahoma,” “The King and I,” “South Pacific,” “Cinderella” and “The Sound of Music.” Proceeds support music scholarships. Shows are 7 pm Friday and Saturday as well as Nov. 11, 12, 18 and 19. Matinees are 2 pm Sunday and Nov. 13 and 20. Tickets are $20 at beaconmusic.com; an email confirmation will serve as a ticket.

Holiday Mosaic

Get a head start on holiday shopping at the Mosaic Arts Alliance Pop-up Artisan Holiday Market 4-8 pm Friday and 10 am to 4 pm Saturday at the newly opened Valiant Ballroom in downtown Vancouver at 111 W. Ninth St. The market features 16 local artists with one-of-a-kind seasonal gifts. Art-lovers can also shop online any time at the Mosaic Arts Alliance Gallery Gift Shop at mosaicartsalliance.org/gallery-gift-shop, featuring jewelry, cards, apparel, home décor, art books and fine art prints.