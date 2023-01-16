‘Try Harder’: Golf World Repudiates the Latest Groundless Claim Against the PGA Tour by a LIV Golf Supporter

LIV Golf vs PGA Tour has been the most discussed topic in the world of golf lately. From which organization has better players and format to which one offers more purse money to Golfers and has a better TV rating, the fans of each league have had debates over every single topic they can possibly think of in the past more than six months.

Last week, the American Tour held its second event of the year, the Sony Open, at the Waialae Country Club in Hawaii. And according to the recent Twitter post of one of the Saudi-backed Invitational Series supportersthe tournament couldn’t keep up with the TV Ratings they had last year.

“BREAKING: @SonyOpenHawaii TV views dropped 38% from 2022. The trend of PGA TV viewership diminishing continues,” the Tweet read. “Tour sponsors have been highly displeased with the TV numbers since #LIVGolf took over. Don’t be surprised to see more major sponsors look to vacate after this mess.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans’ reaction to the LIV Golf Insider tweet against the PGA Tour TV Ratings

It hasn’t been long since the fans slammed the LIV CEO, Greg Norman, for disclosing fake numbers as their viewership count for the 2022 season. And the latest tweet about the decrease in Tour ratings from the ‘LIV Golf Insider’ Twitter profile without providing any source has made the Tour fans frenzy.

Many of the Tour supporters expressed how doubtful they were of the numbers and the information through comments. Meanwhile, some others pointed out how they are not interested in such data.

Notably, Tiger Woods didn’t play at the Waialae Country Club from January 12 to 15. Hence, some of his fans cited him for not being part of the event, resulting in a huge drop in the TV Ratings. Fans also pointed out other factors like NFL Playoffs, Sony Open not being a major, etc., as the reasons for the TV Rating decrease.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Was the 2023 Sony Open eventful enough to make it a top-rated TV tournament?

The 2023 Sony Open put the audience on the edge of their seats from its first round onwards.

After shooting a 64 in his first round, Jordan Spieth couldn’t make the cut after finishing with a terrible 5-over 75 in round 2. And at the end of the tournament, Si Woo Kim‘s title Steal under the nose of Hayden Buckley with his dramatic chip-in at par 3 and a two-putt birdie from 42 feet at 18 gave a close-to-major experience for the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story: Golf World Fumes Over Latest Phil Mickelson’s Post On LIV Golf

Do you think the LIV Golf event would get more viewer count than the PGA Tour this season?