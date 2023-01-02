‘Trust The Process’: 3 Orlando Magic New Year’s Resolutions For 2023

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic’s 13-23 record at the turn of the new year isn’t one that screams confidence, but looking further into the details, the franchise is due for a Massive year in 2023.

There’s a ton to like about the direction the Magic is heading, but this upcoming calendar year is a crucial one for development.

Here’s three resolutions the Magic should have for the upcoming 12 months …

Get (and Stay) Healthy

Nearly halfway into the Magic’s schedule, the team still has never been 100 percent healthy.

The new year should see the return of Jonathan Isaac, who has now missed two full calendar years of action.

Jalen Suggs should also hopefully be returning to the floor soon. He has only played in 14 games so far this season and hasn’t seen the court since Nov. 25 with an ankle injury.

Chuma Okeke is also recovering from knee surgery, although his timeline to return is far less certain than the other two.

Then, it’s a juggling act to keep the remaining players healthy. With only three players injured, this is the healthiest the Magic has been in the 2022-23 campaign, but keeping them healthy is the key that will allow the front office to fully evaluate each player during the rebuild.

Let The Young Guns Cook

With Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in the frontcourt, the Magic has a solid foundation towards building a winner. Orlando has done a good job of making them the focal point on the team while also incorporating an unselfish style of play.

That being said, as Banchero and Wagner grow more comfortable with each other and the NBA game, allowing them to flourish as stars will be key for Orlando’s growth.

If you look at every contender over the past 20 years, there is a clear hierarchy of stars and role players. The only team that comes to mind as one who didn’t follow this blueprint was the 2004 Detroit Pistons, who played such a balanced brand of basketball that may not ever be replicated again.

The Magic aren’t the ’04 Pistons, and likely never will be.

Banchero and Wagner should take more of the reins in 2023.

Trust The Process

It can be frustrating as one of the worst teams in the league, but Orlando has a bright future and is on the right path for its rebuild.

As a small market team, Orlando is drafting pure talent that the team can win with. There are several paths towards contention, likely starring Banchero and Wagner. But that isn’t the only way out of the NBA gutter.

The team will likely have another pair of Lottery selections join the team in the 2023 NBA Draft, adding even more talent to round out the roster.

Sometimes having too much talent in the building can be a problem, but it’s a good one to have.

Orlando is on the right track and shouldn’t Veer off the path and Panic because the team is losing now, because that isn’t going to be the case for too much longer.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.