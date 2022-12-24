‘Trust Issues’: Huge Blunder From $3.04 Billion Worth Golf Giant Leaves Fans Furious

It has been more than two decades since Titleist has been in the golf ball-making business. They earned one of the top positions in the most trusted golf equipment company after launching their Pro V1 balls. Notably, it is not the only golf ball idea their experts have come across. And recently, one of them is proving to be the one that would tarnish the brand’s reputation forever years after its launch.

A Twitter user with 16k followers, @flushingitgolf, recently shared a picture of a refinished Pro V1 ball.

And according to the photo, the company has just covered an old yellow PINNACLE Practice ball with a white layer and put their brand on it. “The “refinished” Pro V1s are getting worse!” the caption is the tweet read.

What are refinished V1 Pro golf balls?

According to mygolfspy.com, the refinished ball is a concept the company developed more than a decade ago to modify their old balls for reselling. Notably, since it is a refinished one, the balls cost less than the original one.

Many popular PGA Tour Golfers use Pro V1 balls, including the current world no. 2 Nelly Korda. Since they have found success with it, several fans of the sport believe in the brand. Notably, it is also one of the reasons Acushnet Holdings Corp., the company which consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Clubs, Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear, has a market cap of $3.04B, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Many wanted to try out the refinished Pro V1 balls since they are much cheaper. However, they have been receiving negative comments from buyers since the beginning. On their official website and many other social platforms, the players who have purchased them have been complaining about their genuineness.

The brand brought itself down with its own idea

Recently, Rick Shiels, a British golfer-turned-successful YouTuber reviewed the refinished V1 Pro balls on his channel. Notably, it was one of the times someone has actually said that they don’t think Titleist would sell balls from different brands by re-branding them after testing a dozen balls.

However, a recent post from Flushing It Revealed that the user found a PINNACLE Practice ball, a sister brand of Titleist, inside the refinished Pro V1. The tweet made quite a stir in the golf community.

Notably, not many people believed that the photo was a genuine one. However, there were still netizens who thought it wouldn’t be wrong if Titleist would face lawsuits for fraud.

Have you ever played with a refinished Pro V1? If yes, what do you think, is the famous brand selling re-branded balls, instead of genuine ones?

