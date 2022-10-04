Trussville Rotary holds 30th Annual Golf Tournament

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Daybreak Rotary Club held its 30th annual golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 3, at Grayson Valley Golf Course. The tournament raises money for scholarships for area students and other local projects.

Back by popular demand was its “Ball Drop.” Thanks to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, a helicopter flew over the course and dropped about 1,000 numbered golf balls over a designated hole. Participants purchased numbers corresponding to the golf balls, and the two closest balls to the hole represented Prize money of $1,500 and $1,000, respectively, for the recipients. The first two golf balls in the cup were purchased by Milam & Co. Construction and Jeremy Tuggle, respectively. The ball drop was sponsored by Courtesy Buick GMC Birmingham.

Corporate sponsors were Bryant Bank, Carroll Pharmacy, First Baptist Church Trussville, and Milam & Company Construction. The hole-in-one sponsor was LKQ Corporation. Hole sponsors were Complete Cleaners, Faith Community Fellowship, Marshall Family Dentistry, Sain Associates, SouthPoint Bank, Spire, Trussville City Schools, Will Bright Foundation, and The Woosley Firm.

The 1st place team was the Milam and Co. Construction team and included Barrett Milam, Sam Love, Matt Dunlap, and Mike Milam. The 2nd place team from Wells Fargo Advisors included Robbie Dietz, John Spears, David Starling, and Ty Tolleson. The 3rd place team was from Restoration Academy and included Billy Longshore III, Roosevelt Phillips, Randy Goodwin, and Randy Kirksey.

The Longest drive Prize went to David Jett of the Life Wave team. Closest to the Pin was Alan Wiggins of the Bryant Bank team.

Tournament director was Josh Wooten.

The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club meets at First Baptist Church Trussville on Wednesday mornings at 7 am For more information on the Club or to help with one of our projects, please ‘like’ them on Facebook (Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club) or email Diane Poole at [email protected]