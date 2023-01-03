Trump’s golf simulator reportedly angered Joe Biden

According to a new book, President Joe Biden’s anger would boil over Anytime he was reminded of former President Donald Trump’s presence in the White House.

In “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House,” which will be released on January 17, author Chris Whipple says the current US President would “let loose” on Trump when showing special guests around his official residence, according to the New York Post.

In one instance, Biden reportedly became angry upon seeing Trump’s big-screen TV and golf simulator in a room above the Oval Office.

Back in 2019, the Washington Post reported that Trump had a room-sized golf simulator installed at the White House at the cost of about $50,000, per a former White House official. The Simulator allowed him to replicate the experience of playing famous courses without leaving the premises. Trump’s love of golf is arguably his most well-known trait and a desire to play instead of doing literally anything appears to have been paramount for the former president.

According to Whipple, Biden also wanted the Resolute desk in the Oval Office removed because Trump had used it. However, it could not reportedly be moved.

It’s no surprise that Biden wouldn’t want to see any reminders of Trump during his daily work, especially given the way the former president has talked about him and others since losing the election.

[New York Post]