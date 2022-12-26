“Trump? You said Presidents” – When Tiger Woods gave ‘presidential golf reviews’

Legend Tiger Woods was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he gave “presidential golf reviews”.

“Trump? You said Presidents,” was Woods’ answer when Colbert asked him about Trump.

Colbert played a little Quiz with Tiger on Presidents as golfers.

The first name was George HW Bush.

“Fast. Good golfer. Yes, we play in about under two hours,” Woods said.

On Bill Clinton, Tiger had a simple answer: “Lots of cuts.”

“Lots of cuts at the ball or cutting corners?” Stephen asked subtly.

For Obama, Tiger felt he’d be very competitive and would hit straight.

“Extremely competitive, hits it straight,” Tiger said. “Hard, hit it crooked, not longish.”

Tiger was asked about his words on Arnond Palmer, who had passed away at the time.

“He was one of my heros. We became great friends. Got a chance to win his golf tournament a few times. As I come off the green, to have him give me a great bear hug is something that will always be special to see that photo is the green of us chitchatting,” Tiger said on Palmer.

He also shared a story about when Palmer invited him to dinner when he was an amateur. Tiger said Palmer invited him to Silverado when he was at Stanford.

“I go and I pick his brain a little and I leave. My Coach finds out, says did you pick up the tab if it’s Arnold Palmer. I’m a college student. It’s Arnold Palmer. So he says, well, I don ‘t know about this. So he calls NC two As, three deem me ineligible. I had to write a check to Arnold Palmer for $25. I was at El Paso for the All American. He had to cash the check, send in a copy, and I was eligible to compete in the all American.

Tiger Woods’ relationship with Trump