Trump Launches NFT Card Collection — Sweepstake Winners Could Dine or Golf With the 45th President – ​​Bitcoin News

The former 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced the launch of his new non-fungible token (NFT) trading cards on Dec. 15, 2022. Trump Revealed the NFT collection via his Truth Social account and the former president told his fans that the NFTs would “make a great Christmas gift.”

Former President Drops the Trump Trading Card NFT Collection Minted on the Polygon Network — Collection Offers Entry Into a Sweepstakes With Unique Trump-Related Prizes

Donald Trump hopes to make America great again as the businessman and media personality announced his very own NFT collection on Thursday. The NFTs can be viewed at collecttrumpcards.com and according to the web portal, Trump’s NFT trading cards are minted using the Polygon blockchain. The reason Trump leveraged Polygon is because the network “describes itself as eco-friendly and carbon neutral, which makes it better for the environment.” Trump’s social media account on Truth Social announced the NFT collection’s debut.

There is a ZERO PERCENT chance that the core MAGA audience who might purchase Trump NFTs actually understands what NFTs are. Gonna be a lot of angry people tweeting when they don’t get a pack of cards and a stick of Bubble gum in the mail. 😆 #MajorAnnouncement — VAN (@RightHandVAN) December 15, 2022

“Major announcement,” Trump wrote. “My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my life [and] career. Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” the former 45th president of the United States said. “Get your cards now. Only $99 each. Would make a great Christmas present. Don’t wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly,” Trump added.

According to the website, by purchasing Trump’s NFT cards, buyers are automatically entered into a sweepstakes that showcases various prizes. For instance, a Winner could “spend a memorable evening in Miami for an exclusive dinner Hosted by Trump,” they could “enjoy an unforgettable private meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago,” or “join Donald on the green for an exclusive 1-hour of golf.” However, the site also says no purchase is necessary to enter the contest. Trump’s NFT collection announcement riled a lot of cryptocurrency supporters, as a large number of people made comments about Trump’s latest venture via social media.

Scott Melker, otherwise known as “The Wolf Of All Streets.” said: “I have so many questions and comments, but really just in disbelief and Confused and hope it all goes to zero posthaste so we can start again.” The digital currency proponent Eric Wall also reacted to the former president’s NFT collection. “Wait a minute,” Wall tweeted. “These NFTs give you access to a community. A dinner with Trump. Golfing with Trump. Zoom calls. One-on-one meetings. Autographs. These aren’t baseball cards. This is a SimpDAO.”

Trump’s website also says that the cards are only “intended as collectible items for individual enjoyment only, not for investment vehicles.” Furthermore, anyone who purchases 45 Trump NFT cards is “guaranteed” a ticket to attend a “Gala Dinner” with Trump in South Florida and the person will get 45 entries into the sweepstakes. The only thing needed to purchase a Trump NFT card is an email address, and people can purchase with a major credit card or crypto. Wrapped ethereum (WETH) is mentioned as the accepted cryptocurrency people can leverage to buy a Trump NFT.

