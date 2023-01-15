Trump golf course gets major PGA news

The Legends Tour is coming to a property owned by former President Donald Trump.

Scotsman.com first reported the news that Trump International Golf Links, located an hour north of Aberdeen, Scotland, will host the Staysure Seniors Championship on the over-50s circuit from Aug. 25 to 27.

The outlet called the golf tournament, to be held on the Martin Hawtree-designated course, the “biggest event” since the venue’s grand opening in 2012 “when Trump hit the ceremonial first shot.”

Trump, also the owner of Turnberry, had hoped to host the Scottish Open in Menie, with “that possibility having been touted for 2019 before The Renaissance Club becomes the new home for the Rolex Series,” according to the Scotsman.

The Trump course has hosted the Aberdeen Golf Links Pro-Am since its inception, but the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship is a much more prestigious event.

Trump, speaking at LIV Golf’s season-ending Team Championship at his Doral course in Miami back in October, claimed R&A “wants to come back” to Turnberry, the site of The Open in 2009.

St. Andrews governing body immediately dismissed Trump’s notion. “There is no change in our position since the statement we made in January 2021,” said a spokesperson. That was after the notorious riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6 of that same year.

