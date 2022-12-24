Trump golf course faces major problem

New York City Councilman Shekar Krishnan once again has a Donald Trump-linked golf course in his sights.

A jury recently found the Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud without explicitly naming the former president in the charges. However, Councilman Krishnan is using the Conviction to once again call on the local Parks department to terminate its contract with an affiliate of the Trump Organization that runs a city-owned golf course in the Bronx.

“Public parkland should never be in the hands of a criminal enterprise like the Trump Organization,” said Krishan, who heads the Council’s Parks committee. He called the latest convictions “another obvious and glaring reason to immediately terminate this license.”

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio attempted to terminate the contract in 2021 after what he claimed was Trump’s “criminal role” in the events of Jan. 6 that damaged the city’s ability to attract top golf events.

A Manhattan judge ruled against the city in April, saying no fraud was committed under the terms of the contract.

“Unfortunately, this verdict doesn’t change the fact that ending the contract we inherited would likely still require the city to pay up to tens of millions of dollars to the Trump affiliate running the golf course,” City Hall spokesperson Fabien Levy said.

“We checked.”

[Gothamist]