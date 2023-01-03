Truman basketball teams play tune-up games before conference play resumes

By Adam Tumino

The Truman State men’s and Women’s basketball teams each had tune-up games over the holiday break, with the men playing a non-conference game against Culver-Stockton on New Year’s Eve and the women playing an exhibition against William Woods University on Monday. Both teams picked up wins.

For the men, it was their first game in nearly two weeks and the first in over two weeks for the women. Both teams will resume conference play when they host Quincy for a doubleheader on Thursday, marking the first GLVC action in nearly a month.

The men’s win over Culver-Stockton came by a score of 77-47 and was the third-straight win for the Bulldogs, two of which have been against non-conference opponents.

Truman shot 47.7 percent from the field in the game while holding the Wildcats to 36 percent shooting. Truman also made seven three pointers in the first half and six in the second while holding Culver-Stockton to just five threes in the entire game. The Bulldogs forced 15 turnovers while only committing eight of their own and scored 17 points off those Wildcat turnovers.

Sophomore guard Trey Shearer shot 6-of-6 from the field and 5-of-5 from three in the game to lead the Bulldogs with 17 points. The only other Truman player to score in double figures was Elijah Hazekamp with 13 points.

Head Coach Jeff Horner was able to get 16 players into the game and all of them played at least five minutes and contributed something to the stat sheet. Ten players on the team logged more than 10 minutes in the game.

The men will put their winning streak on the line when they resume conference play against Quincy. The Hawks are also riding a three-game winning streak overall and were 3-1 in conference play prior to the holiday break. Truman holds a 1-4 conference record.

The Women’s game on Monday against NAIA team William Woods did not count in the standings or statistically, but got the team back on the court for the first time since Dec. 17.

The Bulldog defense clamped down on the Owls throughout the game, holding them to single digits in scoring in the second, third and fourth quarters. William Woods scored 11 points in the first for their highest-scoring quarter.

Truman’s offense never really got into full gear, but put plenty of points on the board to assure the result was never in doubt. The Bulldogs shot 35.4 percent from the field in the game, still quite a bit higher than the 22.6 percent William Woods shot.

Truman had four players score in double figures, led by three players with 13 points each. They were Hannah Belanger, Emma Bulman and Claire Rake, with Bulman and Rake providing their scoring off the bench. Alex Fanning added 11 points and 10 rebounds in 17 minutes.

Much like in the men’s game, Women’s head Coach Theo Dean got plenty of players on the court in the Bulldogs’ return to action. Ten players logged 13 or more minutes in the game.

Truman is one of three GLVC Women’s teams with 4-1 conference records while Drury currently leads the conference at 4-0. Quincy is 1-3 in conference play heading into Thursday’s matchup.