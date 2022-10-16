True Spec expands its global footprint with new locations in Australia

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA (October 14, 2022) — True Spec Golf, the global leader in custom club fitting and club building, has announced the opening of three new locations in Western Australia. True Spec Australia which marks the company’s first offerings outside of North America and Europe, will open in GolfBox’s Booragoon, Joondalup and Osborne Park locations.

The affiliation with Australia’s premier golf superstores is the latest undertaking in a series of partnerships that brings True Spec’s Bespoke fittings and best-in-class customer service to prominent venues around the world.

Each of the three locations contains GolfBox Custom Powered by True Spec Golf fitting facilities and are equipped with state-of-the-art Foresight GCQuad technology. They also feature True Spec’s brand-agnostic fitting matrix of more than 50,000 club head and shaft combinations from every major equipment manufacturer. This helps its master fitters find the best equipment to improve a player’s game. Every club produced by True Spec Australia will be custom built at the Booragoon location to the exact specifications derived from the fitting process.

“Given how passionate Australians are about golf, we at True Spec are thrilled to be able to offer our expertise to help up their game,” said Ryan Richardson, president of True Spec Golf. “GolfBox shares so many of our ideals, which makes them the perfect partner to help us break into the Australian market.”

The Osborne Park location has two fitting facilities under the True Spec Golf banner while Booragoon and Joondalup each have one. The Joondalup location also houses the largest curved golf screen in the Southern Hemisphere.

“GolfBox is a superstore in every sense of the word and we pride ourselves on presenting our customers with the best of everything that the game has to offer,” said Grant McPherson, chief commercial officer at GolfBox. “Having True Spec on site now at all of our locations in Western Australia, helps us fulfill our mission.”

Consistently ranked by GOLF Magazine and Golf Digest as one of America’s top club fitters, True Spec is the nation’s undisputed leader in luxury club fitting. The three new Australian locations will increase the company’s 2022 new openings total to nine.

The addresses for True Spec’s three GolfBox locations in Western Australia are:

To book a custom fitting appointment, Golfers can visit https://www.truespecgolf.com/ .

ABOUT GOLFBOX

GolfBox is Australia’s leading golf retailer and has the biggest and best range of golf equipment for men, women and juniors, available online and in-store to suit every type of golfer and budget. GolfBox carries an extensive variety of golfing products including clubs, clothing, shoes and balls from all the leading brands. All Golf Box Superstores are conveniently located throughout the Perth Metropolitan area.

ABOUT TRUE SPEC GOLF

True Spec Golf is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The premium brand-agnostic club fitting company was founded in 2014 and now has 34 studios around the world. True Spec Golf’s fitting matrix stocks more than 50,000 possible combinations of club heads and shafts from all leading equipment manufacturers. Their expertise has been validated by some of the most well-known PGA, LPGA and Champions Tour players around the world. True Spec Golf strives to offer the best possible experience, providing every player with clubs that maximize their potential and performance.

In 2018, the company was acquired by golf entrepreneur and philanthropist Howard Milstein, and is now part of Milstein’s 8AM Golf family. In addition to True Spec, other 8AM Golf companies include the Nicklaus Companies ; GOLF Magazine and the GOLF.com website; legendary handmade club Maker Miura Golf ; Golf Logix the most-downloaded GPS app in golf; Club Conex a global leader in the design and manufacture of adjustable golf club adapter systems; Fairway Jockey , which provides Golfers with the ability to buy custom Clubs online; and Chirp , a free-to-play Gaming app that lets Golfers wager on the outcome of pro golf tournaments, rounds, and shots. Howard Milstein also owns Caves Road Estates, a Winery and cellar door just south of Perth in the Margaret River area, run by Larry Cherubino.

