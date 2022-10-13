True Spec Chicago North Shore opens at The Golf Practice

CHICAGO, IL (October 11, 2022) — True Spec Golf, the global leader in custom club fitting and club building, announced today that they have partnered with The Golf Practice , one of Chicago’s premier golf academies. The new, larger location for True Spec Chicago North Shore located less than half a mile from the previous location, was necessary to meet high demand in the area.

The undertaking is the latest in a series of partnerships that brings True Spec’s Bespoke fittings and best-in-class customer service to prominent venues around the country.

The premium facility features two indoor fitting bays equipped with state-of-the-art Foresight GCQuad technology and utilizes True Spec’s brand-agnostic fitting matrix of more than 50,000 club head and shaft combinations from every major equipment manufacturer. This helps its master fitters find the best equipment to improve a player’s game. Each club will be custom built at True Spec’s Scottsdale Headquarters to the exact specifications derived from the fitting process.

“True Spec is really excited about teaming up with the talented and dedicated staff at The Golf Practice,” said Ryan Richardson, president of True Spec Golf. “The commitment to their students is exemplary—which perfectly complements what we have to offer.”

The Golf Practice, a PGA recognized academy located in Highland Park, offers custom private instruction plans for every age and skill level. As a full-service golf improvement center, The Golf Practice also offers private event planning, regripping service, and individual practice in “The Cube” —a 13,000 square foot facility with a custom-built topography designed to replicate a real on-course environment .

“The Golf Practice prides itself on offering its students the space, coaching and resources to conduct highly effective practice sessions,” said Chris Oehlerking, principal owner of The Golf Practice. “The addition of True Spec allows us to also provide a top-notch fitting experience as well.”

Consistently ranked by GOLF Magazine and Golf Digest as one of America’s top club fitters, True Spec’s master fitters are the nation’s undisputed leader in luxury club fitting. After the successful opening of True Spec Chicago West earlier this year, True Spec Golf is excited to help even more Metropolitan Chicago Golfers improve their game.

True Spec Chicago North Shore is located at 1546 Old Deerfield Road in Highland Park Illinois. Fitting sessions range from $125 to $475 for a full bag with putter fitting. To book a custom fitting appointment, Golfers can visit https://www.truespecgolf.com/ .

ABOUT THE GOLF PRACTICE

The Golf Practice of Highland Park, Illinois is designed to provide instruction to a wide range of golfers, from Juniors to Adults and Beginners to low handicappers. The Golf Practice’s team of experts develop unique training protocols, facility concepts and learning aids that engage students and accelerate their skill development process. The facility was founded by Peter Donahue, one of Chicago’s most awarded golf coaches, and a PGA professional of nearly 40 years.

ABOUT TRUE SPEC GOLF

True Spec Golf is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The premium brand-agnostic club fitting company was founded in 2014 and now has 34 studios around the world. True Spec Golf’s fitting matrix stocks more than 50,000 possible combinations of club heads and shafts from all leading equipment manufacturers. Their expertise has been validated by some of the most well-known PGA, LPGA and Champions Tour players around the world. True Spec Golf strives to offer the best possible experience, providing every player with clubs that maximize their potential and performance.

In 2018, the company was acquired by golf entrepreneur and philanthropist Howard Milstein, and is now part of Milstein’s 8AM Golf family. In addition to True Spec, other 8AM Golf companies include the Nicklaus Companies ; GOLF Magazine and the GOLF.com website; legendary handmade club Maker Miura Golf ; Golf Logix the most-downloaded GPS app in golf; Club Conex a global leader in the design and manufacture of adjustable golf club adapter systems; Fairway Jockey , which provides Golfers with the ability to buy custom Clubs online; and Chirp , a free-to-play Gaming app that lets Golfers wager on the outcome of pro golf tournaments, rounds, and shots. Howard Milstein is also owner of MB Real Estate in Chicago. For more information, visit www.truespecgolf.com .