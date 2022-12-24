True Santas: Providing soccer coaching and life lessons in North Attleboro

When it comes to youth sports, winning is the last priority for Volunteer soccer Coach and North Attleboro Resident Mark Young.

What is important is “giving the kids the opportunity to make some friends, get some exercise and learn something,” he said.

Young, 62, who was a family physician in North Attleboro and Plainville for 28 years before his retirement, said he had little to no coaching experience when other parents at the North Soccer Club program, where his daughters played soccer several years ago before aging out , first reached out to him about helping out.

“I learned the skills along the way,” they said.

Young is now in his 12th year coaching in the program. He has also spent the past five to six years assigning refs.

And, for the first time during this past fall soccer season, he was the Assistant Volunteer Coach for the North Attleboro High School junior varsity girls’ soccer team. Parents contacted him about volunteering for the team after they unexpectedly found themselves in need of a coach.

“The reason they asked me to stay is… there aren’t enough parents who have either the interest or the time to coach youth sports,” Young said. “I’m fortunate that I’ve been able to do these things.”