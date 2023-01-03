True or false? Elite college football recruits sound off is NIL

SAN ANTONIO – Rueben Owens could only laugh at some of the rumors that flew around his recruitment. How could Owens, a five-star running back from Texas, end up committed to Louisville?

One person on Twitter speculated it was money. Two million, to be exact.

“I was like, ‘What!?’ I wish they gave me $2 million,” Owens told 247Sports. “There’s just some crazy stuff what people are saying.”

This is not to say Owens isn’t getting paid, of course.

Owens always planned to sign with Louisville, but after Scott Satterfield left Louisville a few weeks before the Early Signing Period, Owens decided to open his recruitment. Ultimately, he picked nearby Texas A&M, a program that had long floated amid his recruiting process.

This leaves an obvious question: If not $2 million in NIL, what was it for him to sign with the Aggies?

“At A&M I’ll probably make six figures,” Owens said.

Asked what Owens must do to get that money, there was no hesitation. “Score touchdowns,” Owens said with a smile.

After a follow-up question, Owens was more specific about the NIL opportunity.

“There’s going to be some commercials and stuff I can do, too,” Owens said.

Rather than an upfront NIL payment, that six-figure sum would be spread over the three to four years of Owens’ Texas A&M career.

Owens, who ranks as the No. 19 overall player in the 2023 Top247, was one of many five-stars on hand at the 2023 All-American Bowl. Last year players were thrown into the fire of the name, image and likeness era Midway through their recruitment. The players in the 2023 class have been fully incubated in it while navigating their recruiting process.

And many of the five-stars at the All-American Bowl have dealt with the brunt of Rumors about NIL during their process.

Dante Moore is one of the most high-profile players in the entire country. The No. 3 overall Recruit in the 2023 class and a five-star quarterback, Moore is the most notable UCLA signee since Josh Rosen.

A Detroit native, Moore was committed to Oregon since the summer of 2022 before he opted to flip to UCLA just ahead of the Early Signing Period. Most people assume they picked UCLA for the money. Moore thinks that’s hilarious. They said the reason he ended up flipping was the Oregon Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham taking the head coaching job at Arizona State.

“People think I made my decision off NIL, and I just laugh,” Moore told 247Sports. “It’s really not.”

Moore isn’t the only five-star who made a late flip that people assumed was for monetary reasons.

Kady Proctor is an Iowa native and committed to the Hawkeyes back in June. But the day before the Early Signing Period opened, he opted to flip to Alabama. Proctor said he had “thousands” of people coming at him about the decision saying it came down to Alabama offering more money.

He finds that a little ironic given the Hawkeyes had a better NIL package.

“When these stories come out, I hope they understand that,” Proctor said. It wasn’t about the NIL money, because I’m not getting as much money as Iowa would’ve paid me.”

NIL is a heavy topic of conversation around the 2023 class. Five-star wide receiver and Ohio State signee Brandon Inniss told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong on Monday that he turned down more lucrative NIL offers to pick Ohio State.

“I had numerous conversations with my parents, just talking to them and figuring it out,” Inniss said. “Do you take the money now or do you get developed to be the best you can be, and in the long run you’ll earn more money and be more ready and developed by the time you get to the NFL.

The NIL era is still in its infancy, just over 18 months since its Inception in July of 2021, but it’s already impacting the recruitment, in one way or the other, of many high-profile recruits.

For Owens, it wasn’t the deciding factor of him picking Texas A&M, but it played a role.

“I feel like it played a little part,” Owens said. “NIL is good. You’ll get it regardless. But I don’t know, I can’t really explain NIL.”