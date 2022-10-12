Troy Parrott sidelined for ‘foreseeable future’ after goal celebration injury

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Troy Parrott is expected to be out of action for the “foreseeable future” after suffering an injury while celebrating his first goal in the Championship for Preston North End over the weekend.

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee had just come off the bench to score a goal in a 3-2 win over Norwich City when he suffered the injury. The news comes ahead of Ireland’s double-header of friendly Internationals against Norway on 17 November and Malta on 20 November where they will continue their preparations for the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

“He’s had his scans and whatnot,” Preston manager Ryan Lowe said.

“It’s not as bad as we first thought, but we’re obviously in dialogue with Tottenham Hotspur as well now because he’s their player, so Jacko [Matt Jackson] is on with them.

“I think the World Cup’s come at a good time for Troy because he will miss a large part, but the fact of the matter is we’ve got that break.

“We won’t have him for the foreseeable future, but after the World Cup when we’re back in action, hopefully he’s back fit and ready, so it’ll give us enough time not to rush.

“I’m gutted for Troy because obviously he just scored his first Championship goal as well. Although he’s been out of the team, he’s been fantastic.

“He’s alright, he’s in good spirits now. He’s got over it, and we’ve just got to make sure he’s alright for the next time he’s available.”

