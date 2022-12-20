Troy Fautanu Becomes Latest Husky to Promise 2023 Return

University of Washington starting left tackle Troy Fautanu — the guy who plays the NFL money position for the Huskies — insisted he was going to give early draft entry a lot of thought.

Deep study. Intense research. A Rational approach,

A week later on Monday night, following a flurry of UW transfer Portal commitments with early signing day just 48 hours away, Fautanu let Kalen DeBoer and his Husky coaching staff know they wouldn’t need to scurry around and Recruit another left tackle just yet.

