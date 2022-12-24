Troubled by the ‘Gentleman’s Game’, Paige Spiranac Unveiled the Hypocritical Side of Golf in 2018

Paige Spiranac has been dealing with all kinds of people ever since she started her career as a social media celebrity. And even when she was giving professional golf a shot, Spiranac had to face people who would harass her, shame her for her choices, and whatnot. She once opened up about how golf, despite being a respected sport, has another side to it. A side that no one should be proud of.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Paige Spiranac Revealed the other side of the golf community

Paige Spiranac is one of the most renowned celebrities in the field of golf. The social media star has tons of followers on the internet. Spiranac is often seen as someone who has got it all very easily. Fans like to assume that the ex-golfer’s good looks are the only reason behind her success. But that is something that bothers the influencer beyond limits.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Paige Spiranac arrives on the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Launch Event at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. Model Danielle Herrington landed the coveted cover for the very first time. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NYP20180214153 JOHNxANGELILLO

Even with comments about her body, the way she dresses, and the way she carries herself as a person, Spiranac has developed a thick skin for her critics. However, there are times when the golf star feels like she has had enough of it. Not to forget, she is only human at the end of the day.

Spiranac once talked about how golf is considered a game that is played by gentlemen. Although she is an avid supporter of the game, she pointed out how not everything is as good as it looks from a distance. After getting multiple death threats and being sl** shamed by several people, Spiranac finally spoke up.

And she revealed something no one could have expected. “The majority of the hate comes from middle-aged men and women in the golf community,” she said. “It’s so funny to me that we pride ourselves in golf being a gentleman’s game and it being all about sportsmanship, yet these people will turn around and say some very nasty things about someone who loves the same game that they love.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 07: Paige Spiranac of the United States speaks to the media during her press conference as a preview for the 2015 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters on the Majlis Course at The Emirates Golf Club on December 7, 2015 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Strange, isn’t it? People the age of her parents literally saying all kinds of disrespectful things about her is sad. No matter how she dresses, no matter what she does, Spiranac doesn’t deserve to be harassed! The fact that she knows what kind of hate to expect for anything she posts is even worse. Why would someone want to continue doing something that gives them such reactions from people?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But there are some who are always present to back the golfer up and support her in such times. Spiranac’s true fans understand what she goes through while handling such individuals on social media. And their consistent support is what keeps the golfer going despite facing the Shameful side of the community.

Watch This Story: After Years of Hard Work, Paige Spiranac Reflects on Accomplishing a Massive Career Milestone