Trossard handball vs Man United; red cards for Leeds’ Ayling and Liverpool’s Fabinho?

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) causes controversy every week in the Premier League, but how are decisions made and are they correct?

After each weekend, we take a look at the most high-profile incidents and examine the process both in terms of VAR protocol and the Laws of the Game.

The ball hits Leandro Trossard on the chest following the clearance from Diogo Dalot. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Possible disallowed goal: Handball by Trossard

What happened: Brighton & Hove Albion were already 3-0 up when Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot tried to clear the ball off the line, but could only kick it into Leandro Trossard, and it rebounded into the goal.

VAR decision: Well handball, goal stands.

VAR Review: There is no doubt that the clearance hit Trossard on the chest. The question was whether the ball then brushed his arm before it went into the goal.

The VAR, Chris Kavanagh, watched replays of the goal from several angles, but there was no definitive proof the ball hit Trossard’s arm. If it had, the goal must be disallowed as you cannot score a goal with your arm/hand, even if the contact is accidental.

The VAR was checking that the ball did not hit Trossard on the arm before entering the goal. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

In these situations, the VAR is looking for a replay which shows beyond doubt that the ball hit the arm and the on-field decision was incorrect. There was no angle which showed any kind of evidence of the handball, so the VAR was correct to allow the goal.

There was the perfect comparison in Sunday’s game, when Norwich City’s Sam Byram thought he had scored against West Ham United.

However, Byram knocked the ball on with his arm before scoring. Unlike with Trossard, this was clear from three different camera angles, so the VAR, Graham Scott, had a simple task to tell the referee to disallow the goal.

Luke Ayling was sent off for a tackle on Gabriel Martinelli. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

VAR overturn: Red card for Ayling

What happened: Arsenal were already 2-0 up when Luke Ayling attempted a tackle on Gabriel Martinelli by the corner flag. The Leeds United player went in with both feet off the ground, but referee Chris Kavanagh only showed a yellow card.

VAR decision: The VAR, John Brooks, advised the referee that the yellow card should be upgraded to a red.

VAR review: The only real surprise is that it took so long for the VAR to advise the red card, and even then the referee needed an extended look at the monitor before changing his decision to a red card.

Ayling was off the ground with both feet, leading into the challenge with his studs showing. It was a Worse tackle than that of Granit Xhaka against Manchester City at the start of the season, although that red card was shown by the referee and not following a VAR review.

The only thing that could have saved Ayling was that the challenge was not high, which is why Kavanagh initially only cautioned him. But the nature of the challenge, with both feet off the floor, was a clear case of serious foul play which endangers the safety of an opponent.