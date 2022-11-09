Tropical Storm Nicole shaking up area high school football playoff schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football Playoffs are dealing with something unusual this season — a Tropical storm.

Three area playoff games have been pushed off the Friday night schedule as Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way to the state. According to the National Weather Service, Nicole is forecast to make landfall between Melbourne and Cocoa Beach early Thursday morning.

The Palatka-Baldwin, Seminole-Mandarin and Choctawhatchee-St. Augustine playoff games have been moved to Saturday at 6 pm There is still the potential for more movement as the storm’s path and projections develop.

There are 14 other games involving north Florida programs still scheduled for Friday night. Six playoff games in south Georgia are also still unchanged in the traditional Friday night time slots.

Should Nicole arrive as a hurricane, it would be the first Hurricane to hit the state in November since Kate in 1985. Several named Tropical storms have hit Florida in November.

High school football Playoffs

Regional quarterfinals, Friday

All games 7 pm unless indicated

Region 1-4S

(8) Flagler Palm Coast (4-6) at (1) Bartram Trail (10-0)

(4) Creekside (8-2) at (5) Navarre (8-2), 7:30 p.m

(7) Crestview (6-4) at (2) Niceville (9-1), 8 p.m

(6) Pace (7-3) at (3) Buchholz (7-2), 7:30 p.m

Region 1-3S

(8) Rickards (4-6) at (1) Pine Forest (9-0), 8:30 p.m

(5) Choctaw (5-5) at (4) St. Augustine (7-3), Saturday, 6 p.m

(7) Middleburg (5-5) at (2) Escambia (7-3), 8:30 p.m

(6) Lincoln (5-5) at (3) Columbia (6-3), 7:30 p.m

Region 1-2S

(8) South Walton (7-3) at (1) Florida High (10-0)

(5) Wakulla (7-3) at (4) Pensacola Catholic (9-1), 8 p.m

(6) Panama City Bay (8-2) at (3) West Florida (7-2), 8 p.m

(7) Walton (7-3) at (2) Suwannee (8-2)

Region 2-2S

(8) Crescent City (4-6) at (1) Bradford (9-1)

(4) North Marion (7-3) at (5) Eastside (7-2)

(7) Palatka (7-3) at (2) Baldwin (8-2), Saturday, 6 p.m

(6) Yulee (6-4) at (3) Baker County (7-3), 7:30 p.m

Region 1-4M

(1) Seminole (8-2) at (8) Mandarin (5-4), Saturday, 6 p.m

(5) Hagerty (8-2) at (4) Lake Mary (6-3), 7:30 p.m.

(7) Boone (6-4) at (2) Apopka (7-3)

(6) Lake Brantley (5-5) at (3) Winter Park (9-1)

Region 1-3M

(8) First Coast (6-3) at (1) Orlando Edgewater (10-0)

(5) Tampa Bay Tech (8-2) at (4) Fletcher (8-2), 6:30 p.m

(7) Wekiva (5-5) at (2) Orlando Jones (8-2)

(6) Tampa Wharton (8-2) at (3) Oviedo (9-1)

Region 1-2M

(8) Riverside (4-6) at (1) Jackson (8-2), 6:30 p.m

(7) Bishop Moore (7-3) at (2) Bishop Kenny (8-2), 7:30 p.m

(6) Episcopal (8-2) at (3) Bolles (6-4), 7:30 p.m

(5) Raines (7-2) at (4) White (7-2), 6:30 p.m

Region 3-1R

(5) Fort White (6-4) at (4) Madison County (3-6)

(6) Branford (7-3) at (3) Mayo Lafayette (8-2)

(1) Union County (6-2) and (2) Hilliard (8-2), first-round bye

Regional semifinals, Nov. 18

Region 1-1M

(4) Orlando Christian Prep (6-4) at (1) Trinity Christian (10-0)

(3) First Academy (8-2) at (2) University Christian (9-1)

Georgia High School Association Playoffs

All games Friday at 7:30 unless indicated

Class 7A

(4) East Coweta (6-4) at (1) Camden County (7-3), Saturday, 6:30 pm

Class 6A

(4) Glynn Academy (6-4) at (1) Northside Warner Robins (6-4)

Class 5A

(4) Houston County (8-2) at (1) Brunswick (10-0)

(4) Jones County (6-4) at (1) Ware County (9-0), Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

(3) Laney (8-2) at (2) Pierce County (9-1)

Class 1A Division 2

(4) Seminole County (4-6) at (1) Charlton County (7-2)